"Norman Kwong was a trailblazer not only for his achievements but also his ability to overcome barriers" said Anthony Wilson-Smith, President and CEO of Historica Canada. "He has left a lasting mark on the CFL, and Canada both as an athlete and advocate for multiculturalism and sport."

The Minute was filmed was filmed in November 2023 in Calgary, Alberta. The Minute was produced by Historica Canada, Danny Rockett Productions and was made possible through funding from the Government of Canada with the assistance of the Government of Alberta, Alberta Media Fund and in-kind equipment support from William F. White International.

Michelle Wong and Brent Kawchuk served as co-producers. It was written and directed by Yung Chang, whose award-winning short Gatekeeper qualified for the 2016 Oscars. His feature documentary This is not a Movie premiered at TIFF in 2019. Director of Photography is Alan Poon known for American Born Chinese (2023), Accused (2023), Son of Critch (2022). Kwong is played by Patrick Kwok-Choon, of Star Trek: Discovery (2017), and Wynonna Earp (2016). The end narration in English is provided by actor and comedian Andrew Phung known for Kim's Convenience and Run the Burbs. The voice of Norman Kwong in the French Minute was actor Albert Kwan, known for The Mummy III: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, Source Code, and Arrival.

On this production, Historica Canada consulted with Steve Daniel, a CFL historian; Dale Lee Kwong , a historian and Chinatown activist; and Teresa Woo-Paw, a Chinese Canadian community leader and co-chair of the Asian Heritage Foundation.

Said Greg Kwong, son of Norman Kwong: "My family and I are honoured and humbled with the production of the Heritage Minute that encapsulates the life of our Father. The people that worked on the project have done an excellent job in highlighting his life and we hope his story provides inspiration to future generations."

Historica Canada is a charitable organization that offers programs in both official languages that you can use to explore, learn, reflect on our history, and consider what it means to be Canadian. The Heritage Minutes collection is a bilingual Canadian series comprised of 60-second short films, each depicting a significant person, event, or story in Canadian history.

