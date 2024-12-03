New Heritage Minute Celebrates Edwin Baker

The new Minute tells the story of Edwin Baker, co-founder of the Canadian National Institute for the Blind (CNIB). Baker was born in Ernestown Township, Ontario in 1893. After graduating Queen's University with a degree in electrical engineering, he enlisted in the 6th Field Company, Royal Canadian Engineers to serve during the First World War. In 1915, he lost his sight after being hit by a sniper's bullet. Baker recuperated at St. Dunstan's Hostel for Blind Soldiers and Sailors in England and was inspired by their mantra of self-reliance at a time when people who were blind or partially sighted were presumed to be unable to contribute in a meaningful way to society. After coming home to Canada, he began advocating on behalf of other returning blind veterans. Baker and six others founded CNIB, bringing employment opportunities, training, and other services to Canadians who are blind and partially sighted.

"Edwin Baker was courageous not only for his service in the First World War, but for his tireless advocacy in the face of adversity," said Anthony Wilson-Smith, President and CEO of Historica Canada. "His determination to live independently and empower others to do so has left a lasting mark still felt to this day within the community of blind and partially sighted Canadians."

The Minute was filmed in July 2024 in Coquitlam and Delta, British Columbia. It was produced by Historica Canada in conjunction with Scopitone Films (Paldi Heritage Minute) and was made possible through funding from the Government of Canada and in-kind equipment support from Sunbelt Rentals Film & TV (formerly William F. White International).

Elad Tzadok, Hayley Gray and Raynor Shimabukuro served as co-producers. Tzadok and Gray also served as co-directors, and co-writers. The Director of Photography is Leo Award winner Naim Sutherland (Charlotte's Song (2015). Baker is played by Bruce Horak, best known for portraying Hemmer on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. The Calgary native, who now lives in Stratford, ON, was the first legally blind actor to portray a character in the Star Trek franchise. Donovan Tildesley, a retired swimmer and competitor in several Paralympic Games, portrays a blind veteran and lends his voice for the end narration.

On this production, Historica Canada consulted with Dr. David Borys, a military historian, Dr. Serge Durflinger, a historian specializing in Canadian military and veterans, and Euclid Herie, former Director of the Canadian National Institute for the Blind.

"I certainly would not be where I am today without Edwin Baker, the CNIB, and their ambitious vision," said Bruce Horak. "I hope this small glimpse into his life encourages Canadians from all walks of life to investigate his story and support the continuing efforts of Canadians to champion access and autonomy for the blind and visually impaired."

Historica Canada is a charitable organization offering programs in both official languages that you can use to explore, learn, reflect on our history, and consider what it means to be Canadian. The Heritage Minutes collection, which now has more than 100 productions, is a bilingual Canadian series comprised of 60-second short films, each depicting a significant person, event, or story in Canadian history.

