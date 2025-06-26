New video from Historica Canada for Canada Day pairs iconic Heritage Minutes with a soundtrack from The Tragically Hip

TORONTO, June 26, 2025 /CNW/ - There are perhaps no more iconically Canadian things than the Heritage Minutes and the music of The Tragically Hip. This Canada Day, Historica Canada presents a salute to Canada Day pairing The Hip's "It's a Good Life (If You Don't Weaken')" with scenes from the Heritage Minutes.

"Blending the Heritage Minutes this way reminds us that Canadian history is more than just dates and events—it's about courage, creativity, and the very real people who helped shape our national identity," said Anthony Wilson-Smith, President and CEO of Historica Canada. "Special thanks to the Hip and their management team for their permission to use this song, which speaks so profoundly to the current sentiment in Canada."

Historica Canada and the Tragically Hip have been telling Canadian stories for decades. Since 1991, Heritage Minutes have become a recognizable part of Canadian culture, with over 100 episodes telling stories from every corner of the country. The Tragically Hip, formed in 1984 in Kingston, Ontario, is one of Canada's most beloved rock bands and has been called "the most Canadian band in the world" by the BBC.

Historica Canada is a charitable organization committed to the idea that learning brings us together. The more we know about one another, the more we understand - and the better we understand Canada, the better we understand our fellow Canadians. Our resources are available in both official languages and are accessed by more than 28 million users annually. At Historica Canada when others forget, we remember.

