Blueprint Gaming adds exciting slots as OLG's digital gaming platform surpasses one million registrations

TORONTO, July 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) is pleased to be welcoming new content provider Blueprint Gaming to OLG.ca just after achieving an impressive one million player registrations on the platform. The new partnership will see Blueprint, known for creative and engaging games like The Goonies™, add new slot-style games to OLG.ca every week for the next few months, so players can enjoy fresh titles all summer long.

"We're thrilled to have Blueprint join our fold as we celebrate an incredible milestone for OLG.ca, having recently surpassed one million player registrations," said Dave Pridmore, OLG Chief Digital and Strategy Officer. "We're obsessed with delivering world-class entertainment experiences for each of our over one million players and bringing quality suppliers like Blueprint to OLG.ca means we'll be able to do that while introducing more games, more often."

UK-based Blueprint is known for its wide range of Megaways games that offer tens of thousands of ways to win on each individual spin. These innovative payout options create a fun and exciting slots experience.

Buffalo Rising Megaways is the first Blueprint title available now on OLG.ca, the trusted digital platform of choice in Ontario. Check back each week to see new additions to the casino library. New players can sign up now at OLG.ca to receive up to $300 in casino bonus funds.

OLG launched its new digital gaming platform with Bede Gaming in October 2020. Since then, nearly 400,000 Ontarians have registered for new accounts pushing player registrations past the one million mark. OLG will introduce convenient new mobile apps for iOS and Android in the near future that are easy to use one-stop shops to buy lottery tickets and play casino games, check tickets bought in-store and find game and jackpot information.

OLG is a crown agency that develops world-class gaming entertainment for the Province of Ontario. Acting in a socially responsible way, OLG conducts and manages land-based gaming facilities; the sale of province-wide lottery games; Internet gaming; and the delivery of bingo and other electronic gaming products at Charitable Gaming Centres. OLG is also helping to build a more sustainable horse racing industry in Ontario. Since 1975, OLG has provided approximately $55 billion to the people and Province of Ontario to support key government priorities like health care; the treatment and prevention of problem gambling; and support for amateur athletes. Each year proceeds from OLG's operations also support host communities, Ontario First Nations, lottery retailers and local charities across the province.

