New first-of-its kind centre to address inequities in mature women's health care

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Sinai Health Foundation is pleased to announce the launch of a new fundraising campaign to raise $50 million to create a world-leading, interdisciplinary Centre for Mature Women's Health to address the spectrum of health challenges that women face as they age. The new Centre will expand Mount Sinai Hospital's internationally recognized programs in mature women's health and bring together all clinical specialties in a single space to improve access to care and break down siloes.

"A myriad of health symptoms brought on by menopause affect up to half our population at the worst possible time in their lives – when they're at the peak of their careers and often caring for other family members including parents and children," said Dr. Wendy Wolfman, Director of the Menopause and Premature Ovarian Insufficiency Clinics at Mount Sinai Hospital. "We are only beginning to have open and honest conversations about the health challenges that many women encounter as they get older. It is critical that we send the message that help is available for women with symptoms, but we must also build capacity and expertise in the health-care system."

From perimenopause through menopause and post-menopause, mature women's health issues are underrepresented in care and research, and this can have a devastating impact on women's lives. A recent Nanos Research survey commissioned by Sinai Health Foundation of more than 1,200 women across Canada, 40 years of age or older found:

Sixty per cent of respondents reported having experienced at least one symptom of perimenopause or menopause, yet half said they have not consulted a health-care practitioner about symptoms of perimenopause, menopause or pelvic floor disorders. This is largely because they believe what they are experiencing is normal or don't know what normal is.

Concerningly, nearly half of respondents have not heard of pelvic floor disorders, yet 50 per cent of women over the age of 50 will suffer from one.

Approximately 50 per cent of respondents reported experiencing symptoms like night sweats, sleep problems, weight gain and fatigue, however just under one in 10 associated each of those symptoms with perimenopause.

About 90 per cent of respondents said they are comfortable talking about their perimenopause symptoms with a doctor, yet less than half have actually spoken with a physician about their symptoms.

More than a third of respondents were not aware that treatment options exist for menopause and perimenopause. Only half had consulted their doctor about menopause, perimenopause and pelvic floor disorders were prescribed treatment.

"There are glaring inequities and misconceptions around women's health issues as they age, and although we provide exceptional care through our existing program at Mount Sinai Hospital, demand is rising," said Dr. Wolfman.

"Our unprecedented focus to raise funds for a new Centre for Mature Women's Health is a direct response to the urgent need to expand and accelerate our efforts on all fronts, including clinical capacity, research, education, and advocacy, for women as they age," added Maxine Granovsky Gluskin, Co-Chair and President, Sinai Health Foundation Board.

The vision for the Centre for Mature Women's Health will be realized over three phases. Phase one will raise $15 million to address the most urgent needs including securing leadership for the Centre, increasing immediate capacity for clinical care, advancing fellowship training, and leading advocacy and public education. Phase two will focus on investing in state-of-the-art equipment, mobilizing research efforts, adapting medical education, and cultivating future leaders. Finally, phase three will support core research operations, lay the foundation for long-term collaboration and establishing first-of-their-kind Chairs in emerging fields related to mature women's health.

To learn more about the new Centre for Mature Women's Health and to donate, please visit www.maturewomenshealth.ca.

