WEMOTACI, QC, Nov. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, François Néashit, Chief of the Conseil des Atikamekw de Wemotaci, and the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services, announced the first step toward bringing fire protection services in Wemotaci up to provincial health and safety standards.

The first of its kind to be funded by ISC, the project's first phase will include building a new fire station and installing modern decontamination equipment to meet provincial health and safety standards for firefighters. With the appropriate infrastructure and equipment, Wemotaci firefighters will be able to do their work more efficiently, and above all, more safely, for the benefit of all community members.

For ISC, this project is part of its plan to bring all First Nations fire services in Quebec up to provincial standards. This will reduce health and safety gaps for First Nations firefighters.

The community of Wemotaci and ISC's project managers are currently working together to identify the construction site for this new infrastructure.

Quotes

"The Wemotaci Fire Protection Service is an essential service that ensures the safety of the community's population. By investing in reliable infrastructure that meets provincial standards, we are ensuring that our firefighters are working in safe environments. The Council is always ready to seize opportunities for socio-economic development in the community. In this sense, we are pleased to be the first community to take part in this pilot project, which will then serve as a model to improve fire protection services in other communities in Quebec."

François Néashit

Chief of the Conseil des Atikamekw de Wemotaci

"First Nations face far too many house fires in their communities. To better protect people and infrastructure, we must work together to support Indigenous-led solutions. Wemotaci is leading the way with a new fire station and other improvements to ensure fire protection standards are met. This is the first project of its kind funded by Indigenous Services Canada, and I'm sure others will follow."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Indigenous Services

Quick facts

The Province of Quebec has unique fire protection and decontamination standards in Canada . To date, on-reserve fire brigades in the region cannot put these standards into practice due to the equipment and infrastructure in place.

has unique fire protection and decontamination standards in . To date, on-reserve fire brigades in the region cannot put these standards into practice due to the equipment and infrastructure in place. The Conseil des Atikamekw de Wemotaci adheres to the First Nations Financial Authority Act, a financial performance certification that demonstrates that the Conseil des Atikamekw de Wemotaci meets financial performance standards. This certification, as well as recognized management practices, will help build trust with its partners.

