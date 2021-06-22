OTTAWA, ON, June 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Premiering today, The Unforgotten is a film that exposes the experience of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis within health care across five stages of life: birth, childhood, adolescence, adulthood, and elderhood. The film explores systemic racism, the impacts of colonialism, and the ongoing trauma experienced by Indigenous Peoples.

"The Unforgotten is both a statement and an invitation," said Dr. Ewan Affleck, executive producer of the film. "It is a statement to acknowledge the history of Canadians conveniently 'forgetting' stories that challenge the myth of a tolerant and egalitarian society, and an invitation to start listening so the stories are now heard."

Created by BUILD. Films and Networked Health, with funding and support from the Canadian Medical Association (CMA), the film is accompanied by educational resources to raise awareness, incite reflection, and spark conversations about how to achieve meaningful change.

"The experiences of Indigenous Peoples within Canada's health care system need to be heard and understood," said Dr. Ann Collins, president of the CMA. "Contributors to this film must be thanked profoundly for sharing their experiences. Their stories must lead to a much-needed dialogue."

Visit the website to watch the film and explore the educational resources: The Unforgotten.

