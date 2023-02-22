Over $13 million to support Indigenous initiatives and communities in Manitoba

WINNIPEG, MB, Feb. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Supporting Indigenous-led initiatives is vital to economic reconciliation and growing an inclusive economy that works for everyone. The Government of Canada remains a strong partner in working with Indigenous communities to create jobs and opportunities, share experiences, offer vital supports.

Today, the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister for Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan), announced over $13 million of federal funding in Indigenous business initiatives, organizations, and communities across Manitoba. This funding announcement includes 15 projects funded by PrairiesCan in Manitoba, and 1 project funded through Infrastructure Canada's Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program.

The $7,259,692 of PrairiesCan funding announced today will support community revitalization and the development of programs to support Indigenous participation in business and trades.

Examples of project activities receiving support are:

Building a pavilion for public gatherings at Norway House Cree Nation

Constructing a modern-traditional Ojibway longhouse community centre on Gambler First Nation

Increasing Indigenous inclusion in the workforce through work integrated learning

Launching the Purpose Homes program that will combine skills training to Indigenous Peoples and affordable new home construction in Winnipeg's North End

North End Opening new Indigenous art exhibits and creating virtual tours to enhance visitor experience

The Government of Canada is also announcing that it will invest $6,311,657 in the Ka Ni Kanichihk Community Campus expansion project. This funding will support the construction of a new building attached to the existing facility at 455 McDermot so that thousands more people can take advantage of services and programs in downtown Winnipeg.

The expansion will allow more people to access existing programming and will include a community resource hub, a commercial kitchen, cultural and ceremony gathering spaces, classrooms, and an expanded daycare. Importantly, the expansion will create space for more culture-based services and programs.

The total federal funding of $13,571,349 is expected to revitalize 10 community spaces and create over 270 jobs.

Quotes

"Indigenous communities continue to make significant contributions to Manitoba's economy and the impact of these projects will create opportunities to gather, train and grow, and share experiences. Our government will continue to remain a strong partner, working with Indigenous Peoples in growing an economy that works for everyone.

- The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan

"The Business Council of Manitoba is committed to Economic Reconciliation through increased representation in the workforce, entrepreneurial and supply chain ecosystems. The BCM Indigenous Education Awards have been helping to lessen financial barriers to post-secondary institutions for over 20 years. Members have contributed over $6 million dollars to 1,200 plus recipients. The funding from PrairiesCan will allow us to increase Work Integrated Learning opportunities for award recipients, matching them to employers, and creating welcoming workplaces."

- Bram Strain, President & CEO, Business Council of Manitoba

"Chi-Miigwetch to the Government of Canada for working with and investing in Indigenous community. Together, we are creating important and long-overdue indoor and outdoor spaces – spaces to be welcoming, to be inclusive and to allow individuals to thrive, grow and heal.

"Indigenous-led projects and solutions are of the utmost importance across Turtle Island. This community-led green project will expand Ka Ni Kanichihk's current location in the heart of Winnipeg and will include a much-needed central resource hub, a rare inner-city green space honouring traditional land based teachings and programming, a cultural centre, healing spaces, an expanded daycare, and mental, physical, and spiritual wellness supports.



"Here, we all will be seen for our strengths, and will be able to access the community and supports needed to transform our own lives. Thank you for investing in better equity, inclusion and opportunity."

- Dodie Jordaan, Executive Director of Ka Ni Kanichihk

Quick facts

The Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) aims to help communities across Canada build and improve community infrastructure projects so they can rebound from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. With a national investment of $500 million over two years, the Fund's purpose is to support not-for-profit organizations, municipalities and other community groups, as well as Indigenous communities.

build and improve community infrastructure projects so they can rebound from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. With a national investment of over two years, the Fund's purpose is to support not-for-profit organizations, municipalities and other community groups, as well as Indigenous communities. The Canadian Seafood Stabilization Fund (CSSF) provided support for fish and seafood processors during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than $9 million went to eligible fish and seafood processors in western Canada .

went to eligible fish and seafood processors in western . The Community Economic Development and Diversification (CEDD) Program makes targeted investments that aim to generate sustainable, inclusive economic growth and help communities in Alberta , Saskatchewan and Manitoba fully participate in and benefit from economic opportunities.

, and fully participate in and benefit from economic opportunities. The Government of Canada is investing more than $6.3 million in the Ka Ni Kanichihk Community Campus expansion project through Infrastructure Canada's Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program. In addition to this funding, Ka Ni Kanichihk Inc. has secured $6,311,343 for the project.

is investing more than in the Ka Ni Kanichihk Community Campus expansion project through Infrastructure Canada's Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program. In addition to this funding, Ka Ni Kanichihk Inc. has secured for the project. The Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan, supporting the Plan's first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and higher resilience to climate change. It is providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

Strengthened Climate Plan, supporting the Plan's first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and higher resilience to climate change. It is providing over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. The GICB program aims to improve the places Canadians work, learn, play, live and gather by cutting pollution, making life more affordable, and supporting thousands of good jobs. Through green and other upgrades to existing public community buildings and new builds in underserved communities, GICB helps ensure community facilities are inclusive, accessible, and have a long service life, while also helping Canada move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050.

Backgrounder

The Government of Canada is allocating over $13.5 million to support 16 projects in Manitoba.

These investments will revitalize important cultural and community spaces and further Indigenous inclusion and business economic growth in Manitoba. The announcement includes ten Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) projects, four Community Economic Development and Diversification (CEDD) Program projects, one Canadian Seafood Stabilization Fund (CSSF) project delivered by PrairiesCan in Manitoba, and one Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) Program delivered by Infrastructure Canada.

Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) – Investment of $4,113,242

The CCRF helps communities across Canada build and improve community infrastructure projects so they can continue to rebound from the lasting effects of the pandemic. With a national investment of $500 million over 2 years, the Fund's purpose is to help not-for-profit organizations, municipalities, and other community groups, as well as Indigenous partners build new community infrastructure and revitalize existing assets, bring people back to public spaces safely, create jobs, and stimulate local economies. Today, ten (10) Manitoba CCRF recipients receiving funding through PrairiesCan were announced:

Norway House Cree Nation ($750,000)

Build a pavilion for public gatherings in Norway House

Build a pavilion for public gatherings in Loon Straits Community Settlement ($20,371)

Renovate a historical building to become a museum and create a common outdoor space at Manigotagan

Renovate a historical building to become a museum and create a common outdoor space at Poplar River First Nation ($750,000)

Re-build a community wharf/dock in Negginan

Re-build a community wharf/dock in Gambler First Nation ( $750,000 )

Construct a modern-traditional Ojibway longhouse community centre in Binscarth

Construct a modern-traditional Ojibway longhouse community centre in Cormorant Community Council ($75,000)

Revitalize the Cormorant Community Drop-in Centre in Cormorant

Revitalize the Cormorant Community Drop-in Centre in Waterhen Community Council ($15,000)

Upgrade the East Park in Waterhen

Upgrade the East Park in Barren Lands First Nation ($750,000)

Renovate the community centre and Band hall in Barren Lands First Nation in Brochet

Renovate the community centre and Band hall in Barren Lands First Nation in Ka Ni Kanichihk Inc. ($456,727)

Build an outdoor community gathering space in downtown Winnipeg

Build an outdoor community gathering space in downtown Assiniboia Residential School Legacy Group Inc. ($539,364)

Build a site for commemoration at the former Assiniboia Residential School location in Winnipeg

Build a site for commemoration at the former Assiniboia Residential School location in 1JustCity ($6,780)

Create a community garden and gathering space that focuses on healing and reconciliation in Winnipeg

Community Economic Development and Diversification (CEDD) Program – Investment of $3,113,450

Through the CEDD program, PrairiesCan makes targeted investments that aim to generate sustainable, inclusive economic growth and help communities in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba to fully participate in, and benefit from economic opportunities. Four Manitoba CEDD recipients receiving funding through PrairiesCan were announced:

Vision Quest Conferences Inc. ($75,000)

Support the Vision Quest Conferences and Trade Show in 2022, 2023, and 2024 in Winnipeg

Support the Vision Quest Conferences and Trade Show in 2022, 2023, and 2024 in Business Council of Manitoba Inc. ($1,325,000)

Increase Indigenous inclusion in the labour force in Manitoba through work integrated learning

Increase Indigenous inclusion in the labour force in through work integrated learning Purpose Construction ($1,399,450)

Launch the 'Purpose Homes' program that combines training urban Indigenous Peoples in residential new home construction

Launch the 'Purpose Homes' program that combines training urban Indigenous Peoples in residential new home construction Indigenous Services Canada ($314,000)

PrairiesCan, through a Strategic Partnership Initiative project, will provide an Indigenous Youth Training and Mentorship program, as well as support fishing license transfer strategies in the Cedar Lake Fishery

Canadian Seafood Stabilization Fund (CSSF) – Investment of $33,000

Fish and seafood processors are key to our economy and national food security. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the CSSF provided $62.5 million to support fish and seafood processors. PrairiesCan and PacifiCan provided more than $9 million in funding through the CSSF to support fish and seafood processors across Western Canada. One Manitoba CSSF recipient receiving funding through PrairiesCan was announced today:

Hollow Water Fishers Co-op Ltd. ($33,000)

Upgrade health and safety equipment at a fish station in Wanipigow

Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) Program – Investment of $6,311,657

Launched in April 2021, this five-year $1.5 billion program will support green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades of existing public community buildings and the construction of new publicly-accessible community buildings that serve high-needs, underserved communities across Canada. This program will help Canada reach its emissions reduction targets by 2030 and its net-zero objectives by 2050. Today, PrairiesCan announced one Manitoba GICB project on behalf of Infrastructure Canada.

Ka Ni Kanichihk Inc. ($6,311,657)

A building expansion project to include a new multi-purpose community facility in Winnipeg . This project will help expand services to Indigenous people in downtown Winnipeg to help them heal from multi-generational trauma and transform their lives through programs that heal, provide education and skills training and tackle the root causes of houselessness and substance abuse.

