New federal funding will shore up Ducks Unlimited Canada's conservation efforts in the Fraser River Estuary

Today, the Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada announced more than $5 million in funding for three major conservation projects in the Fraser River Estuary to restore salmon habitat. The projects will receive funding through the British Columbia Salmon Restoration and Innovation Fund, a contribution program funded jointly by the federal and provincial government to support B.C.'s fish and seafood sector, and to ensure the sustainability of wild Pacific salmon.

The Sturgeon Bank Sediment Enhancement project, the Alaksen National Wildlife Area Tidal Marsh Restoration project, and the North Arm Jetty Breaches will restore Fraser River Estuary tidal marsh habitat for Chinook, coho, steelhead, and sockeye salmon populations. The work will also benefit other species and populations, along with white sturgeon, and other wild B.C. fish stocks.

DUC will partner with Raincoast Conservation Foundation, Tsawwassen First Nation and the Lower Fraser Fisheries Alliance to deliver the projects over the next two years.

Sarah Nathan, manager of provincial operations for DUC in B.C., says that collaboration will be key for delivering these large, complex projects.

"Our work is partnership-driven and these projects will be further examples of how conservation can occur with effective collaboration and innovation," says Nathan.

As British Columbians mark Earth Day, DUC and its partners celebrate the announcement as welcome news after a year that saw natural disasters devastate the province, including summer heatwaves, wildfires and flooding caused by atmospheric rivers. Together, we look forward to advancing innovative solutions to build the resilience of key estuary marsh habitats for salmon and coastal flood protection that will be vital for environmental sustainability and economic prosperity on the West Coast.

Read more about DUC's conservation work in the Fraser River Estuary at ducks.ca/fraser-river-estuary

Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) is the leader in wetland conservation. A registered charity, DUC partners with government, industry, non-profit organizations, Indigenous Peoples and landowners to conserve wetlands that are critical to waterfowl, wildlife and the environment. To learn more about DUC's innovative environmental solutions and services, visit www.ducks.ca

Details on the three projects being funded through this federal investment can be found in the attached Backgrounder.

SOURCE DUCKS UNLIMITED CANADA

For further information: Ashley Lewis, Ducks Unlimited Canada, [email protected]