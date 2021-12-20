New equipment for Canadian Coast Guard will help clean up oil spills

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canadian Coast Guard plays a vital role in protecting our oceans from coast to coast to coast. Under the Oceans Protection Plan, the Government of Canada is ensuring the Coast Guard has the equipment it needs to respond to environmental pollution quickly and effectively.

Following open and competitive processes, Public Services and Procurement Canada, on behalf of the Canadian Coast Guard, has awarded two contracts: a $6-million contract for three offshore skimmers to GRIFFIN Engineered Systems Inc. of Halifax, Nova Scotia, and a $3.5-million contract for five high-speed sweep systems to Navenco Marine Inc. of Chateauguay, Quebec. In the event of an oil spill, the new equipment will help recover spilled oil and prevent it from spreading further.

The $1.5-billion Oceans Protection Plan is the largest investment ever made to protect Canada's coasts and waterways, while growing the economy. This national initiative is creating a marine safety system that provides economic opportunities for Canadians today, while protecting our coastlines and waters for generations to come. This work is being done in close collaboration with Indigenous Peoples, local stakeholders and coastal communities.

"My priority is to protect coastal environments and their important habitat and biodiversity, which support marine species that Canadians depend on. These investments will enable the Canadian Coast Guard to continue protecting Canada's waters, coasts and coastal communities from marine pollution, keeping them safer now, and healthier for the generations to come."

The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"Through the Oceans Protection Plan, the Government of Canada is providing the members of the Canadian Coast Guard with critical equipment they need to respond to marine pollution incidents. Thanks to these contracts, we are also contributing to economic growth and creating jobs in Nova Scotia and Quebec."

The Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Public Services and Procurement

"Canada's world-leading marine safety system requires access to the best technologies and resources available for keeping our oceans and waterways protected. Thanks to the Oceans Protection Plan, the Government of Canada has launched several initiatives that not only strengthen our responses to pollution incidents from ships, but also focus on the prevention of spills."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport

Since the Oceans Protection Plan launched in November 2016 , over 50 initiatives have been announced in the areas of marine safety, research and ecosystem protection that span coast-to-coast-to-coast.

, over 50 initiatives have been announced in the areas of marine safety, research and ecosystem protection that span coast-to-coast-to-coast. The Coast Guard uses skimmers to recover oil in sheltered waters, calm waters and from inside small vessels likely to cause marine pollution.

The offshore skimmers will be delivered to Mount Pearl (N.L.), Dartmouth (N.S.), and Saanichton (B.C.) by March 31, 2023 .

(N.L.), (N.S.), and (B.C.) by . The Coast guard uses high-speed sweep systems to prevent spilled oil from spreading further in protected waters such as bays and inlets.

The high-speed sweep systems will be delivered to Mount Pearl (N.L.), Port Hastings (N.S.), Parry Sound (ON), and Quebec City (QC) by December 31, 2022 .

