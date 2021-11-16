New equipment for Canadian Coast Guard will help clean up oil spills

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canadian Coast Guard plays a vital role in protecting our oceans from coast to coast to coast. Under the Oceans Protection Plan, the Government of Canada is investing in the Coast Guard to ensure it has modern equipment needed to respond to environmental spills quickly and effectively. These investments will allow it to continue protecting Canada's waters, coasts and coastal communities from marine pollution.

Following an open and competitive process, Public Services and Procurement Canada, on behalf of the Canadian Coast Guard, has awarded a $2-million contract for offshore booms to Navenco Marine Inc. of Chateauguay, Quebec. The equipment is expected to be delivered to the East and West coasts as well the St. Lawrence River by early 2023.

In the event of an oil spill, these booms act as a temporary floating barrier that contains the spill. The Canadian Coast Guard uses booms to prevent pollution from spreading from the source of the spill and to help recover the spilled pollutants.

The $1.5-billion Oceans Protection Plan is the largest investment ever made to protect Canada's coasts and waterways. This national plan is creating a marine safety system that provides economic opportunities for Canadians today, while protecting our coastlines and clean water for generations to come. This work is being done in close collaboration with Indigenous Peoples, local stakeholders and coastal communities.

"As Minister, high priorities for me are protecting our marine environment and regenerating the lifeforms and biodiversity it sustains. In order to do that, we'll continue to ensure that the Canadian Coast Guard is fully equipped and ready to respond to environmental spills as quickly and effectively as possible."

The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"I am inspired by the work that the Canadian Coast Guard does to protect Canadian waters and our ecosystems. This contract will help ensure that CCG members have the equipment they need to respond efficiently when spills occur, while supporting jobs and economic growth in Quebec."

The Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Public Services and Procurement

"Canada's marine safety system is world-leading—built on more than 100 regulations, 30 laws, and international agreements—and has resulted in a steep decline in marine pollution incidents since the 1970s. We know this system must continue to evolve to be as effective at protecting the environment as Canadians expect. That's why, through the Oceans Protection Plan, we have launched initiatives that will not only strengthen our responses to pollution incidents from ships, but also focus on the prevention of spills."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport

Since the Oceans Protection Plan started in November 2016 , over 50 initiatives have been announced in the areas of marine safety, research and ecosystem protection that span coast-to-coast-to-coast.

, over 50 initiatives have been announced in the areas of marine safety, research and ecosystem protection that span coast-to-coast-to-coast. Offshore Boom can be rapidly deployed and recovered by the Canadian Coast Guard in the event of an oil spill to contain or redirect spilled oil in sheltered and unsheltered waters. The boom can be anchored in place for prolonged periods of time, including in the presence of ice.

The equipment is expected to be delivered to Saanicton (B.C.), Victoria (B.C.), Prince Rupert (B.C.), Quebec City (QC), Canso (N.S.), and St. John's (N.L.) by March 31 st, 2023.

