MONTRÉAL, Aug. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Espace pour la vie, the Vermont Center for Ecostudies (VCE), Mila – Québec Artificial Intelligence Institute, and the University of Ottawa are proud to announce the launch of the eButterfly app. An international team of biologists, entomologists and computer scientists collaborated on creating this free application, which uses artificial intelligence to identify butterflies from everywhere on the planet and makes it possible to share the user's observations, in the field, directly from a smartphone.

Thanks to the integration of an image recognition algorithm, the app can identify butterflies from photos taken with the phone. Trained using millions of pictures of butterflies, this artificial intelligence can detect unique patterns and characteristics for each species. At the cutting edge of technology, the identification algorithm also uses the location where the butterfly was observed along with the observation date for optimized performance.

eButterfly: an essential tool for observing and studying butterflies

Besides offering real-time data consultation from anywhere on Earth, the eButterfly platform allows users to submit, organize and share their observations and to receive support for butterfly identification from a community of enthusiasts.

A project made possible thanks to collaborative work

eButterfly is an international project devoted to research, conservation and education supported by the following organizations: Vermont Center for Ecostudies, Espace pour la vie, Mila and the University of Ottawa.

Initiated in Canada in 2012, the platform was quick to extend its reach in North America, finally becoming global in 2023. In that same year, more than 34,000 observations were made in 39 countries. All data are uploaded to GBIF – the Global Biodiversity Information Facility, and are thus accessible to all researchers around the world.

Since its launch, upwards of 50 scientific articles based on eButterfly data have been published, and the eButterfly databank has been cited over 250 times.

Citations

Rodrigo Solis, coordinator of Data and Human Network at eButterfly

"The new application is the perfect long-term monitoring tool for individuals to contribute data on butterfly observations worldwide for decades to come. This will be an essential and wonderful opportunity for people to get involved in science, appreciate nature, and interact with and enjoy biodiversity."

Kent McFarland, director of the VCE's Vermont Atlas of Life and of eButterfly

"Changes in butterfly diversity constitute warning signs of habitat degradation, climate change and other ecological threats. In gathering observations in its free-access database, eButterfly is a powerful information resource for mitigating the rapid loss of insect biodiversity documented around the world."

Maxim Larrivée, director of the Insectarium and creator of eButterfly

"eButterfly is the tool for any butterfly enthusiast, from beginners looking for help with butterfly identification to experts who may want to plan their outings based on what species are active on any date at any particular location."

David Rolnick, core academic member of Mila – Québec Artificial Intelligence Institute

"I'm very enthusiastic about the idea of this new eButterfly app, which uses AI to democratize butterfly observation on a worldwide scale, and in so doing opens the door to a wealth of data on biodiversity."

More information

To learn more about the app and its use, you can watch a webinar on the subject by Rodrigo Solis, Coordinator of Data and Human Network at eButterfly.

eButterfly on the App Store

eButterfly on Google Play

About Espace pour la vie

Protecting biodiversity and the environment is at the heart of the mission of Espace pour la vie, which is made up of the Biodôme, Biosphère, Insectarium, Jardin botanique and Planétarium. Together, these museums located in Montréal form Canada's largest natural science museum complex, welcoming over 2.4 million visitors each year. In view of the challenges our planet is facing, Espace pour la vie is working to increase its impact by fostering dialogue with communities and taking actions aimed at mobilizing the public behind the socio-ecological transition.

