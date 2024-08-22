New Ducks Unlimited Canada Tool Maps Prairie Biodiversity

First published in the Biological Conservation, the Prairie Biodiversity Mapping and Assessment Tool offers detailed insights and predictions to help land managers, conservationists and industry make informed decisions that promote biodiversity, such as on DUC conservation easements.

This pioneering work marks a significant milestone in DUC's commitment to safeguarding Canada's rich natural heritage. The data generated from this tool not only underscores the effectiveness of these conservation strategies but also sets a road map for where future efforts can support biodiversity in Prairie Canada.

What are conservation easements?

Conservation easements are voluntary agreements between a landowner and DUC to help preserve the natural integrity of all or part of a property in perpetuity by limiting the amount and type of development that can occur within the mutually agreed upon area.

The new study shows that land under DUC conservation easements in the Prairies supports 39 per cent more species than adjacent unprotected areas, which underscores the critical role of conservation agreements in preserving biodiversity across agricultural landscapes.

Innovative Research

Developed through extensive research and collaboration, the Prairie Biodiversity Mapping and Assessment Tool is a testament to DUC's commitment to innovative environmental solutions:

DUC's tool is tailored for farm-field scale analyses in the Prairies.

This resource models 329 species, including amphibians, birds, mammals and reptiles, using over 1.2 million observations.

By identifying biodiversity hotspots, it reveals critical areas where conservation and restoration efforts can benefit the most species.

The tool demonstrates that areas with DUC conservation easements support significantly more species (average of 114) compared to unprotected sites (average of 82).

The tool estimates the impacts of land cover change and restoration on biodiversity.

These findings underscore the vital role of conserving natural habitats within agricultural landscapes to preserve biodiversity.

Findings

The study found that conserving natural habitats on farms could support large amounts of biodiversity while still supporting food production. For example, conserving 20% of a field's natural habitats could conserve 74 per cent of species in tame grass farms used for haying or pasture. This result supports initiatives, like DUC's Forage Conversion Program, that assists with conversion of annual crop fields to perennial tame grass fields.

Results from the Prairie Biodiversity Mapping and Assessment Tool will be used by conservation professionals, industry, land managers and anyone interested in enhancing prairie biodiversity.

Quotes

"Biodiversity is crucial for healthy ecosystems, and the Prairie Biodiversity Mapping and Assessment Tool will be instrumental in guiding DUC conservation efforts," said James Paterson, DUC research scientist. "It provides the actionable data needed to support sustainable land management and biodiversity conservation in the prairies."

"Work is already underway to expand the biodiversity tool to eastern Canada, so that we can identify places and actions to support the most species in other parts of the country," says Paterson.

Predicting the effects of land cover change on biodiversity in Prairie Canada using species distribution models.

