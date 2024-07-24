New Ducks Unlimited Canada field guide highlights the vital role of wetlands in the Yukon

Yukon Wetlands: An in-depth look

The Yukon Wetland Field Guide offers an in-depth look at the diverse wetlands of the Yukon including bogs, unique sloped bogs, fens, marshes and swamps. These ecosystems are crucial for maintaining biodiversity, supporting wildlife and providing clean water. The field guide is tailored for use by those working in and around wetlands, including Indigenous land guardians, landowners, conservationists, educators, governments, industry professionals and anyone interested in deepening their appreciation and stewardship of these vital landscapes.

It also offers all readers invaluable cultural perspectives and deepens the understanding of the intrinsic relationships between Indigenous Peoples and wetland ecosystems. Indigenous elders and knowledge holders provide a rich context that highlights the cultural significance and ecological value of these landscapes. This collaboration observes Many Ways of Knowing, serving as a practical resource that respects and recognizes Indigenous wisdom and caretaking.

A Collaborative Effort

The Yukon Wetland Field Guide is the result of a collaborative effort involving DUC, local Indigenous knowledge holders, the Yukon Government, and environmental organizations. his partnership ensures the guide reflects a comprehensive understanding of the ecological, cultural and practical aspects of wetland conservation in the Yukon and supports working in and around Yukon wetlands as per the wetland policy.

Educational and Practical Resource

Richly illustrated and user-friendly, the guide includes:

Indigenous Traditional Knowledge, stories and artwork from local Indigenous Knowledge Holders and artists

Detailed descriptions and illustrations of various wetland types.

Information on the plants and wildlife that depend on these ecosystems.

Region-specific wetland knowledge on permafrost, soils, wildlife and species at risk.

Supporting Conservation Efforts

"We are thrilled to provide this valuable resource to the community," says Michael Nadler, Ducks Unlimited Canada CEO. "The Yukon Wetland Field Guide is a testament to our commitment to wetland conservation and our dedication to supporting the diverse ecosystems that thrive in these environments. Working alongside Indigenous knowledge holders, we have developed a guide that not only serves as a practical resource but also recognizes and respects the rich cultural and ecological wisdom of Indigenous Peoples. Their contributions have been invaluable in creating a comprehensive and meaningful resource for all who cherish and steward the Yukon's wetlands.

"Indigenous Peoples have been stewarding wetlands since time immemorial because wetlands are so important for ensuring clean water and providing food and medicine as was shared by the Indigenous Knowledge Holders. This field guide provides Traditional Knowledge shared by Knowledge Holders from across the Yukon alongside Western Scientists to help educate people on why wetlands are important and the traditional laws used to safeguard these important areas." – Copper Joe Jack, Traditional Knowledge Holder, Land Relationship Planner.

Availability and Access

The Yukon Wetland Field Guide is available for free download and hard copies can be purchased on the Ducks Unlimited Canada website.

About Ducks Unlimited Canada

Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) is the leader in wetland conservation. A registered charity, DUC partners with government, industry, non-profit organizations, Indigenous Peoples, and landowners to conserve wetlands that are critical to waterfowl, wildlife, and the environment. To learn more about DUC's innovative environmental solutions and services, visit www.ducks.ca.

