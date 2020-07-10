QUÉBEC, July 10, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Hydro-Québec has filed an application with the Régie de l'énergie regarding a new rate offering to support the development of the Québec greenhouse industry. The application provides for a rate of 5.59¢ per kilowatthour (kWh) for photosynthetic lighting and space heating to raise crops, available to all growers with a power demand of at least 50 kilowatts (kW).

"Our proposal would allow more than 1,000 greenhouse growers in Québec to have access to clean, affordable energy to foster their development and would thus be a major factor in helping them achieve the goal of doubling their production over the next few years," said Hydro-Québec's President and Chief Executive Officer, Sophie Brochu.

Under the new rate offering, the terms and conditions available to greenhouse growers since 2013 under the Additional Electricity Option for photosynthetic lighting would be significantly expanded, as follows:

The power demand threshold would decrease from 300 kW to 50 kW.

Electricity consumption for space heating to raise crops would qualify as well as that used for photosynthetic lighting.

Contracts at large-power Rate LG (for uses other than industrial activities) would also become eligible.

Greenhouse growers would benefit from the discounted rate provided that they agree to scale back production and manage their electricity consumption during a limited number of hours during peak demand periods in winter.

For a 2,000-square-metre greenhouse with an electrical installation of 200 kW, the proposed new criteria could represent savings of about 40%, or $30,000 per year.

SOURCE Hydro-Québec

For further information: Hydro-Québec, Media and Public Affairs, 514 289-5005

Related Links

www.hydroquebec.com

