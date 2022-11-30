New data reveals that only 18 per cent of Ontarians are confident they could help someone experiencing a suspected opioid overdose

Hydro One provides support to the ACT Foundation to expand the new Opioid Overdose Response Training to 80 per cent of Ontario high schools

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Hydro One announced it is increasing its contribution to the Advanced Coronary Treatment (ACT) Foundation to support the expansion of their High School CPR & AED Programs to include the new Opioid Overdose Response Training enhancement, as new data from an online survey conducted in Ontario by Innovative Research Group reveals that only 18 per cent of Ontarians are confident they could help someone experiencing a suspected opioid overdose. The same survey found that 45 per cent of respondents feel confident in their ability to respond to a medical emergency where someone is unresponsive and not breathing. Over the next three years, Hydro One's contribution will support ACT in delivering the new Opioid Overdose Response Training to nearly 80 per cent of high schools in Ontario.

Act Foundation Logo (CNW Group/Hydro One Inc.) Students at St. Francis Xavier High School in Ottawa provide a lifesaving demonstration on how to respond to a suspected opioid overdose with CPR and nasal Naloxone. (CNW Group/Hydro One Inc.)

"We are thrilled with the commitment of ACT's Ontario provincial partner, Hydro One," said ACT Foundation Executive Director Sandra Clarke. "Their support is helping the ACT Foundation enable thousands of students across the province to be ready to respond to life-threatening medical emergencies that can happen to their family members, friends, neighbours and others in their communities."

"Seconds can make the difference in saving someone's life and it is critical that Ontarians have all the tools they need to quickly respond to a serious medical emergency," said Jay Armitage, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Hydro One. "With reports of opioid-related fatalities increasing significantly since the beginning of the pandemic, the addition of opioid overdose response to ACT's existing CPR/AED training will give thousands of young people a vital new tool in their lifesaving toolbox."

The ACT Foundation developed the Opioid Overdose Response Training module for high schools based on a successful Ottawa pilot project in 2019. Earlier this year, with Hydro One's support, along with other ACT partners, ACT began rolling out the training to Ontario high schools, providing teachers with critical resources to educate students about how to recognize and respond to a suspected opioid overdose, including the use of nasal Naloxone. This new training is an enhancement of ACT's successful High School CPR and AED Program, which is free for high schools across Canada.

ACT is a national charitable foundation dedicated to establishing CPR and AED training in Canadian high schools. Through its partnership with Hydro One, along with other private and public sector partners, ACT has trained more than 2.9 million youth across Ontario. ACT establishes High School CPR and AED Programs, where teachers are trained to teach students the following: how to recognize a life-threatening medical emergency; safety issues and emergency scene management; CPR and how to use an AED; and, as of this fall, how to respond to a suspected opioid overdose.

Hydro One's support for ACT is provided through its Community Investment program that focuses on building safe communities in Ontario. The company supports programs, events and initiatives that focus on safety training and safe play. Some of its partners include the Coaches Association of Ontario, Jack.org and Scouts Canada. Established in 2000, the long-time partnership between ACT and Hydro One is dedicated to ensuring continued access to CPR, AED and now opioid-associated emergency training for teachers and students across Ontario.

Quotes

"The health and safety of youth in Ottawa is a top priority for me, and I'm pleased to see that organizations like Hydro One and the ACT Foundation have partnered to roll out this critical training to high schools here in Ottawa and in cities across Ontario. We're facing a substance use disorder crisis here in Ottawa and training more individuals to respond to a suspected opioid overdose could deliver better results for individuals and their families, and ultimately save lives."

- Mark Sutcliffe, Mayor of Ottawa

"I applaud Hydro One and the ACT Foundation on their ongoing partnership, and for stepping up to ensure that youth across the province are equipped with the skills they need to save lives. Providing this valuable training to youth about how to respond in a medical emergency, especially if it's a suspected opioid overdose, will foster more confidence in our communities and create a more prepared society."

- Goldie Ghamari, Member of Provincial Parliament for Carleton

About the ACT Foundation

The Advanced Coronary Treatment (ACT) Foundation is the national charitable organization establishing free CPR and AED training in Canadian high schools. The program is built on ACT's award-winning, community-based model of partnerships and support, whereby ACT finds local partners who donate the mannequins and AED training units that schools need to deliver the program. High school teachers are trained to then teach lifesaving skills to their students as a regular part of the curriculum, reaching all youth prior to graduation. ACT's partners committed to bringing the program to Ontario are the Government of Ontario and Hydro One; and our national health partners AstraZeneca Canada and Amgen Canada. The ACT Foundation gratefully acknowledges the contribution of Health Canada's Substance Use and Addictions Program (SUAP) for the ACT Opioid Overdose Response Training program. For more information, visit www.actfoundation.ca or Twitter @actfoundation. #ACT2Save

Hydro One Limited (TSX: H)

Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with approximately 1.5 million valued customers, approximately $30.4 billion in assets as at December 31, 2021, and annual revenues in 2021 of approximately $7.2 billion.

Our team of approximately 9,300 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2021, Hydro One invested approximately $2.1 billion in its transmission and distribution networks, and supported the economy through buying approximately $1.7 billion of goods and services.

We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives. We are designated as a Sustainable Electricity Leader™ by Electricity Canada.

Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the TSX and certain of Hydro One Inc.'s medium term notes are listed on the NYSE. Additional information can be accessed at www.hydroone.com, www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov.

