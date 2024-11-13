OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Passengers needing assistance now have access to a bilingual resource, across 16 airports nationwide, to help guide them through the security screening process. Introduced by the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) in July 2024, this new position enhances the client experience by ensuring passengers receive barrier-free services at security screening checkpoints.

Primarily located in the queuing area leading to the checkpoint, Facilitators can be easily recognized by their blue vests with "Need Help/Besoin d'Aide" on the back along with the CATSA logo. They are focused on assisting passengers who need additional help navigating the screening process and act as a complement to existing airport services and those of air carriers.

Created as part of new Airport Screening Services Agreements, which came into effect in April this year, this position aligns with CATSA's Strategic Plan 2024-2029, specifically the Pillar focused on Elevating the client experience. By enhancing support for passengers, this role demonstrates CATSA's commitment to delivering high-quality service and improving the overall checkpoint experience for passengers.

"We have already received very positive feedback on the new position from passengers, airport partners and checkpoint staff," said Nada Semaan, CATSA's CEO. "These Facilitators are proving to be a valuable resource, ensuring that passengers who need assistance experience a barrier-free, accessible screening process across 16 of Canada's busiest airports."

CATSA remains dedicated to security, innovation, and making the passenger experience better for everyone.

Quick facts

The Canadian Air Transport Security Authority is a Crown corporation responsible for securing specific elements of the air transportation system – from passenger and baggage screening to screening airport workers.

Established on April 1, 2002 , CATSA is a Crown corporation fully funded by parliamentary appropriations and is accountable to Parliament through the Minister of Transport.

, CATSA is a Crown corporation fully funded by parliamentary appropriations and is accountable to Parliament through the Minister of Transport. The Airport Screening Services Agreements between CATSA, GardaWorld Security Screening Inc. and Paladin Airport Security Services Ltd. came into effect on April 1 , 2024.Facilitators are not certified screening officers and do not make decisions on the screening of passengers.

, 2024.Facilitators are not certified screening officers and do not make decisions on the screening of passengers. Facilitators are available in the following airports: Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, Calgary International Airport, Edmonton International Airport, Halifax Stanfield International Airport, Kelowna International Airport, London International Airport, Montréal-Pierre Elliot Trudeau International Airport, Ottawa International Airport, Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport, Regina International Airport, Saskatoon International Airport, St. John's International Airport, Toronto Pearson International Airport, Vancouver International Airport, Victoria International Airport, Winnipeg Richardson International Airport

