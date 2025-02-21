SYDNEY, NS, Feb. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - The Sydney Curling Club will have a new facility after an investment of $10 million from the federal government.

This was announced by Parliamentary Secretary Jaime Battiste, Parliamentary Secretary Mike Kelloway, and Ian MacInnis, President of the Sydney Curling Club.

Built to replace the current Sydney Curling Club on George Street, the new facility will be in Open Hearth Park and feature six curling sheets, expanding the capacity by 50%. The building will be fully accessible and energy efficient with modern amenities and equipment.

Sydney Curling Club's membership numbers more than doubled since 2017 and the new facility will allow for more community events, large curling tournaments and league games.

"CBRM is growing and so too is our need for social, cultural, and recreational space. Our government is proud to invest in the new Sydney Curling Club to foster a love of sport and ensure people of all ages have a place to gather, socialize, and curl."

Jaime Battiste, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, and Member of Parliament for Sydney—Victoria

"Sydney has hosted curlers from all over Cape Breton and across the country to compete in recreational games and professional tournaments. The funding announced today will ensure that the Sydney Curling Club will continue to be a destination showcasing Cape Breton to athletes from across Canada."

Mike Kelloway, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for Cape Breton—Canso

"With this announcement, we are one step closer to realizing a dream that has been in the works for years. This funding not only supports the construction of a new facility but also helps foster a culture of excellence in sports and community engagement. The sport of curling has been thriving here in Sydney and we at the Sydney Curling Club are excited to be the driving force of taking the sport to the next level for decades to come."

Travis Stone, Co-Chair of the Sydney Curling Club Capital Build Committee

The federal government is investing $10 million in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program.

in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program. The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change. The program launched in 2021 with an initial investment of $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. Budget 2024 announced an additional $500 million to support more projects through GICB until 2029.

to support more projects through GICB until 2029. At least 10% of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

For more information, please visit the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada website at: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada - Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Program.

The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying jobs and strengthen local economies.

Federal funding is conditional on the signing of the contribution agreement.

