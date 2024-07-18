OTTAWA, ON, July 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Climate change is a growing public health concern in Canada. Whether it's worse air quality from wild fires, or more frequent heat waves across the country, many Canadians feel the impact of climate change on their mental and physical health. Warming temperatures and increased extreme weather events are also putting a strain on our healthcare system.

Today, the Honourable Mark Holland, Minister of Health, announced the launch of two calls for proposals for the Climate Change and Health Capacity Building program. Up to $17.7 million in funding will be awarded to support work that advances climate action in the health sector and that helps to protect the health of people in Canada from extreme heat.

The first stream of the program will provide up to $4.5 million to support efforts towards building climate resilient and low-carbon health systems. Key priorities for the program are to assess climate-related health risks affecting people in Canada and implement adaptation measures. This stream will build on the success of Health Canada's HealthADAPT program, launched in 2018.

Extreme heat events, made worse by climate change, are expected to become more frequent and severe in Canada. The second stream of the program will provide up to $13.2 million to protect the health of people in Canada from extreme heat, through the new HeatADAPT program. Projects will focus on addressing the health risks of indoor heat, protecting vulnerable populations, and supporting efforts to prepare and adapt to extreme heat. These projects will seek to enhance our understanding of heat-health risks in Canada.

Health Canada is also working with Indigenous Services Canada and Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada to support work on extreme heat and adaptation for First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities.

This funding is made available through the National Adaptation Strategy and the Government of Canada Adaptation Action Plan. The Strategy outlines a long-term vision for a resilient country and a path to reduce the risks associated with climate-related disasters, improve health outcomes, protect nature and biodiversity, build and maintain resilient infrastructure, and support a strong economy and workers.

Quotes

"With these investments, we are advancing knowledge, capacity, and innovation in the work to address the health impacts of climate change. By enhancing our capabilities at local and regional levels, we can create stronger health systems that effectively adapt to climate-related challenges."

The Honourable Mark Holland

Minister of Health

"Climate change is having serious effects on the health and well-being of people living in Canada. We must integrate effective adaptation measures into our health systems to protect people from climate-related impacts. Canada's National Adaptation Strategy, outlines a long-term vision for a resilient country and a path to reduce the adverse effects of the impacts that we are currently experiencing, and of those still to come."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Indigenous communities are often living through the impacts of climate change first-hand. They also know best what their members need to adapt to them. The Federal Government will always be at their side to support their leadership and their priorities."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Indigenous Services

"Indigenous Peoples are on the frontlines of climate change. These changes are having real impacts on their livelihoods, health, infrastructure, culture and way of life and this is why we are supporting Indigenous leadership to address climate change in First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities. By working in partnership, we're taking necessary action to create economic prosperity and build a more sustainable future for Indigenous communities, while walking the path of reconciliation, together."

The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

Quick Facts



Released in February 2022 , the national climate change and health assessment, Health of Canadians in a Changing Climate , found that climate change is already negatively impacting health and health systems in Canada , and negative effects will increase in the absence of strong adaptation measures.

, the national climate change and health assessment, , found that climate change is already negatively impacting health and health systems in , and negative effects will increase in the absence of strong adaptation measures. Extreme heat events are a growing public health risk in Canada . During the extreme heat wave that impacted Western Canada in 2021 – one of the deadliest weather-related disasters in Canadian history – temperatures rose to nearly 50°C and caused at least 619 deaths in British Columbia . Of those who died, 98% died due to a heat-related injury sustained indoors.

. During the extreme heat wave that impacted in 2021 – one of the deadliest weather-related disasters in Canadian history – temperatures rose to nearly 50°C and caused at least 619 deaths in . Of those who died, 98% died due to a heat-related injury sustained indoors. Since 2018, Health Canada has invested approximately $3.5 million in partnership with 10 health authorities across five provinces and territories through HealthADAPT.

in partnership with 10 health authorities across five provinces and territories through HealthADAPT. The Government of Canada has invested more than $6.6 billion in climate change adaptation since 2015. This includes $2.1 billion in commitments since fall 2022 to implement the National Adaptation Strategy and support other adaptation-related activities.

has invested more than in climate change adaptation since 2015. This includes in commitments since fall 2022 to implement the National Adaptation Strategy and support other adaptation-related activities. The Climate Change and Health Adaptation Program (CCHAP), established in 2008, aims to support First Nation and Inuit communities in building capacity and adapting to the health impacts of climate change.

