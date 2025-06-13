Product: Oracare Baby Brush toothbrush

Oracare Baby Brush toothbrush Issue: Health products – Product safety

Affected products

Oracare Baby Brush toothbrush

Issue

Health Canada is advising consumers about a recall of the Oracare Baby Brush toothbrush sold at Dollarama stores across Canada. The toothbrush may pose a choking hazard due to a manufacturing defect that can cause it to break into two pieces.

Dollarama has received 1 consumer complaint concerning this manufacturing defect; however, there have been no choking incidents reported to the company or Health Canada to date.

Dollarama has advised Health Canada that it will no longer import or sell the Oracare Baby Brush toothbrush.

The company is advising consumers, especially parents and caregivers of children, to stop using this product and return it to Dollarama for a refund.

Health Canada will continue to monitor the situation and will take appropriate and timely action should new information become available.

What you should do

Stop using the Oracare Baby Brush toothbrush immediately.

Seek immediate medical attention from a health care professional if injury has occurred from using Oracare Baby Brush toothbrush.

Report any health product-related side effects or complaints to Health Canada.

SOURCE Health Canada (HC)

Media Enquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Enquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]