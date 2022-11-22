New collaboration between U of T and Shoppers Drug Mart will strengthen role of pharmacists in health system

Collaboration supported by $3M gift from Shoppers Drug Mart

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the University of Toronto's Leslie Dan Faculty of Pharmacy and Dalla Lana School of Public Health and Shoppers Drug Mart announced a new collaboration to study how pharmacists can better support Canada's overburdened health system. The research will review and evaluate what the expanded role for pharmacists might achieve, and how pharmacy teams can help improve access to care in communities.

This new partnership between the Leslie Dan Faculty of Pharmacy and the Dalla Lana School of Public Health is supported by a generous gift of $3,000,000 from Shoppers Drug Mart and will create a strong engine for evidence and knowledge transfer around pharmacy practice, health policy, data science and improved patient care.

"Pharmacy teams reach more people daily than any other part of our health system. We are excited about this partnership and the potential for pharmacy and public health experts to deliver viable and sustainable solutions for our health system that is currently experiencing incredible strain," said Prof. Lisa Dolovich, Dean of the Leslie Dan Faculty of Pharmacy, and an expert in health systems research. "The COVID-19 pandemic brought significant challenges, but it also demonstrated the power of increased collaboration across health care. This donation provides resources needed to build on that experience and further strengthen the role of pharmacists to help meet patient needs in the community.

The funding will support research projects aimed at the twin goals of understanding the expanding role of pharmacists and how a more integrated health system can connect and leverage care in pharmacies. It will also provide scholarships for students at both faculties working in the areas of pharmacy, health system improvement, and fund real-world testing and evaluation projects in collaboration with the recently launched Discovery Pharmacy, based at the Leslie Dan Faculty of Pharmacy.

"To make our health systems more effective and resilient, we must enable each health professional to fully deploy their skills and expertise," said Prof. Adalsteinn Brown, Dean of the Dalla Lana School of Public Health. "With this exciting partnership, public health and health systems researchers will help to alleviate critical gaps in our public health and primary care systems."

"The Canadian healthcare system is plagued by a number of complex issues, all of which require innovation and collaboration to overcome," said Jeff Leger, President of Shoppers Drug Mart. "We believe pharmacists can play a vital role in a collective solution and are pleased to be partnering with the University of Toronto as they continue their work to ensure the pharmacists of the future are equipped to meet society's ever evolving health care needs."

This collaborative opportunity leverages the potential for research, innovation, and policy to address pressing public health issues and improve community-based, patient-centered care. Promising solutions and innovations will be developed, evaluated, and shared with academic and health system partners through formal knowledge mobilization efforts.

About the Leslie Dan Faculty of Pharmacy, University of Toronto

The Leslie Dan Faculty of Pharmacy at the University of Toronto is Canada's top-ranked faculty of pharmacy, offering cutting-edge undergraduate and graduate programs. We are globally recognized for impactful research and fostering expert and innovative clinical practice. Our scientific research focuses on the role of pharmacists in the health care system, and the full scope of drug discovery and delivery. We advance education programs that develop leaders in science and clinical practice and work to strengthen the link between research, education, and patient care.

About the Dalla Lana School of Public Health

The Dalla Lana School of Public Health is a faculty of the University of Toronto, and Canada's largest public health school. Our community is comprised of internationally recognized teachers, students, practitioners, policymakers and citizens. We create new knowledge, educate changemakers, advance practice and guide the way to better, more equitable outcomes in population health and health systems – locally, nationally and globally. Join us at the forefront of change in health!

About Shoppers Drug Mart Inc.

Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. is one of the most recognized and trusted names in Canadian retailing. The company is the licensor of full-service retail drug stores operating under the name Shoppers Drug Mart® (Pharmaprix® in Québec). With almost 1,350 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® stores operating in prime locations in each province and two territories, the company is one of the most convenient retailers in Canada. The company also licenses or owns 47 medical clinic pharmacies operating under the name Shoppers Simply Pharmacy® (Pharmaprix Simplement Santé® in Québec). As well, the company owns and operates 43 corporate Wellwise by Shoppers Drug Mart™ stores and an ecommerce site Wellwise.ca , making it the largest Canadian retailer of home health care products and services. In addition to its retail store network, the company owns the Medical Cannabis by Shoppers™ online platform for the sale of medical cannabis, Shoppers Drug Mart Specialty Health Network Inc., a provider of specialty drug distribution, pharmacy and comprehensive patient support services, MediSystem Inc., a provider of pharmaceutical products and services to long-term care facilities and Lifemark Health Group, Canada's leading provider of outpatient physiotherapy, massage therapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, mental health, and other ancillary rehabilitation services. Shoppers Drug Mart is an independent operating division of Loblaw Companies Limited.

