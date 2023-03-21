New Colgate® PerioGard(SF) Gum Care + Sensitivity Toothpaste Significantly Reduces Gum Bleeding and Inflammation*

Over-the-counter daily toothpaste from PerioGard, the brand trusted by dentists for gum health, fights the bacteria that can cause early gum disease

65% of Canadians suffer from bleeding or inflamed gums1

TORONTO, March 21, 2023 /CNW/ -Today Colgate introduced Colgate PerioGardSF toothpaste, a new daily use toothpaste to reduce gum bleeding and inflammation, from the brand trusted by dentists*.

The specialized formula of Colgate PerioGardSF provides long-lasting antibacterial activity** to significantly reduce gum bleeding and inflammation.

According to a new survey commissioned by Colgate-Palmolive, 65% of Canadians suffer from bleeding or inflamed gums and more than half (52%) choose to ignore the issue or take minimal action1.

"When we learned that more than half of those suffering from bleeding or inflamed gums fail to take appropriate action to protect their health, this concerned us," said Jenn Porter, General Manager of Colgate Canada. " At Colgate we're proud to now offer an effective and affordable at-home solution to help Canadians treat the cause of their symptoms."

Gum disease begins with plaque - which contains bacteria. If plaque is allowed to accumulate around the gum line, the bacteria in plaque release toxins that can irritate the gum and trigger early gum disease. People experiencing gum issues can benefit from oral care products specially developed for them. Colgate PerioGardSF, is a daily toothpaste clinically proven for healthier gums. Its specialized formula significantly reduces gum bleeding and inflammation associated with gingivitis, and provides long-lasting gum protection with continued use.

Also launching today is the new Colgate® PerioGard® Gum Protection Toothbrush, that has been developed by dental experts and has been designed for gum care. Designed for sensitive and irritated gums, the toothbrush gently removes plaque and helps to fight the cause of gum bleeding*** by removing bacteria.

Other benefits of Colgate® PerioGardSF toothpaste include:

Clinically proven for healthier gums

Helps to prevent gum bleeding‡

Helps to prevent plaque build-up and cavities

Helps to prevent gum inflammation‡

Helps to prevent sensitivity

Provides long lasting antibacterial activity*

The New Colgate® PerioGardSF toothpaste comes in two variants: Gum Care and Gum Care + Sensitivity (MSRP: $6.99). The New Colgate® PerioGard® Gum Protection Toothbrush comes in two variants: Soft and UltraSoft (MSRP: $5.47). Both the PerioGard toothpastes and toothbrushes are available online and at major retailers nationwide.

_____________________________ 1 Angus Reid Surveys. 2023. Colgate PerioGard Survey.



**based on 2022 sales data for Periogard mouthwash, which requires a dentist's prescription

**When used twice daily

***By removing bacteria

‡Due to gingivitis (inflamed gums)

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition, the Company sells its products in more than 200 countries and territories under brands such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom's of Maine, EltaMD, Filorga, Irish Spring, PCA Skin, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Speed Stick, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill's Science Diet and Hill's Prescription Diet. The Company is recognized for its leadership and innovation in promoting sustainability and community wellbeing, including its achievements decreasing plastic waste, saving water, reducing waste, promoting recyclability, conserving natural resources and improving children's oral health through its Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached more than 1.6 billion children since 1991. For more information about Colgate's global business and how the Company is building a future to smile about, visit www.colgatepalmolive.com .

About Angus Reid Surveys

This survey was conducted by GCI Canada on behalf of Colgate-Palmolive from February 15-17, 2023 among a nationally representative sample of n=1,504 Canadians, balanced and weighted on age, gender, region and education. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of the total sample size would yield a margin of error of +/- 2.5 percentage points at a 95% confidence level. The survey was offered in both English and French.

