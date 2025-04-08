Gum Care Solution from Colgate® Wins Two Top Honours

TORONTO, April 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Colgate-Palmolive is proud to announce that its Colgate® PerioGardSF Gum Care + Enamel Rebuild Toothpaste has been honoured with two prestigious awards: the Product of the Year 2025 , Oral Care and for the second consecutive year, Best New Product Award 2025 , Toothpaste. These accolades recognize the toothpaste's innovative formula and its effectiveness in promoting gum health and rebuilding enamel.

Colgate® PerioGardSF Gum Care + Enamel Rebuild is a daily toothpaste that fights the bacteria that can cause early gum disease and helps repair weakened enamel. The advanced formula delivers a combination of benefits makes it a standout product in the oral care category.

"We are thrilled to receive these prestigious awards for Colgate® PerioGardSF Gum Care + Enamel Rebuild Toothpaste," said Salma Kaddouri, Integrated Marketing Communications Lead at Colgate. "These accolades are a testament to our commitment to developing innovative products that help people achieve optimal oral health."

The Colgate® PerioGard system offers an oral health regimen designed to promote healthy gums. In addition to the award-winning PerioGardSF Gum Care + Enamel Rebuild Toothpaste, the system includes a specially designed toothbrush with soft bristles to gently yet effectively clean along the gum line and a therapeutic mouthwash to help reduce plaque and gingivitis. Used together, these products help improve gum health with daily use.

"The PerioGard system has become a trusted solution for Canadians experiencing gum issues such as bleeding and inflammation," added Kaddouri. "With the addition of the PerioGardSF Gum Care + Enamel Rebuild Toothpaste in 2024, we've provided a product that highlights the system's ability to provide comprehensive gum and oral health by helping to strengthen weakened enamel."

The Product of the Year 2025 award, determined by a national consumer survey of over 4,000 Canadians, is a powerful endorsement of consumer satisfaction and product excellence.

The Best New Product Award 2025 (BNPA), presented by BrandSpark International, is determined by a survey of over 12,000 Canadians and recognizes the most innovative and effective new products introduced to the market each year.

Colgate® PerioGardSF Gum Care + Enamel Rebuild Toothpaste is available at major retailers nationwide. In Canada, it is a key component of the trusted PerioGard system, offering a comprehensive approach to gum health.

To learn more about the cause, consequences and risk factors associated with gum disease, Canadians can take the Colgate® PerioGard's Gum Health Quiz. / French Version Quiz

To learn more about Colgate® PerioGardSF visit colgate.ca, or follow us on YouTube .

About Colgate-Palmolive:

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets, and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition, the Company sells its products in more than 200 countries and territories under brands such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom's of Maine, EltaMD, Filorga, Irish Spring, PCA Skin, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Speed Stick, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill's Science Diet and Hill's Prescription Diet. The Company is recognized for its leadership and innovation in promoting sustainability and community wellbeing, including its achievements decreasing plastic waste, saving water, reducing waste, promoting recyclability, conserving natural resources, and improving children's oral health through its Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached more than 1.6 billion children since 1991. For more information about Colgate's global business and how the Company is building a future to smile about, visit www.colgatepalmolive.com .

About Product of the Year:

Product of the Year is the largest consumer-voted award for product innovation. Established 37 years ago, POY currently operates in over 45 countries with the same purpose: guide consumers to the best products in their market and reward manufacturers for quality and innovation. Product of the Year winners are backed by the votes of 4,000 consumers in a national representative study conducted by research partner Kantar, a global leader in consumer research. The award is a powerful merchandising program for marketers proven to increase product sales, distribution, and awareness. Winning products announced in February of each year are included in Product of the Year's national marketing program and receive the right to use the Product of the Year honor and logo in their own marketing and sales communications for two years. For more information, visit productoftheyear.ca.

About BrandSpark International and Best New Product Awards Inc.

Founded in 2001, BrandSpark International is a research and consulting firm dedicated to providing brands with the actionable insights necessary to refine strategic brand positioning, build consumer trust, and enhance the success of new product launches. Best New Product Awards Inc. runs leading credential programs Best New Product Awards and BrandSpark® Most Trusted Awards, as well as Shopper Army®, a product tester community running trusted incentivized ratings and reviews.

