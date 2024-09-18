The latest addition to the Colgate® PerioGard system helps fight against bad breath and improves oral health by preventing and reducing plaque

TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Colgate® announced the expansion of the PerioGard system which includes its award-winning1 gum specialty toothpaste. Introducing the new Colgate® PerioGard Protect mouthwash which helps prevent gum inflammation and provides long lasting fresh breath. The specially formulated mouthwash kills 99 per cent of bacteria2, and it keeps working after you brush, offering 12 hour germ protection, even after eating and drinking.3

According to a 2024 survey commissioned by Colgate-Palmolive, when Canadians have irritated gums or see blood after brushing, 39 per cent said they could be doing more to take care of their oral health.4 Canadians looking to brush up their oral care routine can now add a daily rinse like the Colgate® PerioGard Protect mouthwash help reduce gum bleeding. It acts like a shield to neutralize the harmful effects of bacteria and plaque for 12 hours.

Rounding out the Colgate® PerioGard system, PerioGard Protect mouthwash (MSRP: $7.97) is a solution for healthier teeth and gums5. It can be used in conjunction with the Colgate® PerioGardSF toothpastes which are available in three variations: Gum Care , Gum Care + Sensitivity and Gum Care + Enamel Rebuild formulas. The system also includes the Colgate® PerioGard® Gum Protection Toothbrush options available in Soft and UltraSoft , that help improve gum health6 with daily use. The entire PerioGard system is available online and at major retailers nationwide.

"The PerioGard toothpastes and toothbrushes have been so well received, and Colgate is proud to expand the PerioGard system to include a daily rinse. We know Canadians are dealing with gum bleeding and inflammation and the new PerioGard Protect mouthwash is a daily rinse that is clinically proven for healthier gums and also freshens breath," said Salma Kaddouri, Integrated Marketing Lead of Colgate Canada.

To learn more about the cause, consequences and risk factors associated with gum disease, Canadians can take the Colgate® PerioGard's Gum Health Quiz. / French Version Quiz to learn more.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition, the Company sells its products in more than 200 countries and territories under brands such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom's of Maine, EltaMD, Filorga, Irish Spring, PCA Skin, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Speed Stick, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill's Science Diet and Hill's Prescription Diet. The Company is recognized for its leadership and innovation in promoting sustainability and community wellbeing, including its achievements decreasing plastic waste, saving water, reducing waste, promoting recyclability, conserving natural resources and improving children's oral health through its Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached more than 1.6 billion children since 1991. For more information about Colgate's global business and how the Company is building a future to smile about, visit www.colgatepalmolive.com .

About Angus Reid Surveys

This survey was conducted from February 29th to March 4th, 2024, among a representative sample of 1,513 online Canadians who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. The survey was conducted in English and French. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/-2.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

