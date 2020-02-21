New Climate Action Funding Announced for Science North

THUNDER BAY, ON, Feb. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Climate change is the defining environmental challenge of our time, and youth are leading the charge toward a cleaner future.

Today, at the Thunder Bay Science Festival, the Minister of Health, Patty Hajdu, on behalf of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Jonathan Wilkinson, announced $100,000 in funding through the federal government's Climate Action Fund to Science North.

This funding will allow Science North to engage Indigenous students and youth across Northern Ontario on climate change. Approximately 2,500 students will participate in hands-on school programs in First Nation communities and over 400 students in Thunder Bay and North Bay will attend Climate Connections events. These activities, such as the Climate Connections event taking place today at the Thunder Bay Science Festival, will increase students' understanding of climate change science and empower them to take climate action.

The Climate Action Fund provides up to $3 million annually to support projects delivered by students, youth, Indigenous Peoples and organizations, not-for-profit organizations, small and medium-sized businesses, and research and educational institutions that raise awareness of climate change and encourage others to take meaningful climate action.

Quotes

"Young Canadians know that climate change is the defining issue of our time. Across the country, youth are taking real climate action, creating innovative solutions, and calling on their governments to do more. Initiatives like the Science Festival in Thunder Bay are a great example of communities coming together to share knowledge and inspire action. As we aim for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, our Government continues to engage youth and Indigenous peoples in the transition to a cleaner, more prosperous future."

– The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Science North has a mandate to offer a program of science learning throughout all of Northern Ontario, and is committed to building relationships and expanding programming for schools and the public in First Nation communities. With the support of Environment and Climate Change Canada, students in Northern Ontario will learn about the science of climate change, its causes, impacts and adaptation strategies, and will be better equipped to develop innovative solutions and contribute to climate action in the future. Through outreach programs and Climate Connections events delivered by Science North and funded by the Climate Action Fund, students will become more informed and innovative citizens who are motivated and skilled to create a better future through action."

– Guy Labine, Chief Executive Officer, Science North

Quick facts

A total of 19 projects were selected for funding from the 2019-2020 Climate Action Fund intake.

Since 2018, CAF funding has supported a wide variety of initiatives that spur conversations and encourage climate action.

Associated links

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Twitter page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

For further information: Moira Kelly, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-271-6218, [email protected]; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.ec.gc.ca

