Over $86M to reduce substance-use harms and prevent overdoses

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada is facing one of the most serious public health crises in its history – the toxic illegal drug and overdose crisis. That's why the governments of Quebec and Canada are joining forces to tackle this public health crisis, notably through prevention, harm reduction, treatment and rehabilitation measures.

Today, the Honourable Ya'ara Saks, Federal Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, Lionel Carmant, Quebec Minister Responsible for Social Services, and the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, announced the Canada-Quebec Contribution Agreement to address substance use and addictions. The agreement provides more than $86.8 million to support Quebec's efforts to address addiction, the prevention of overdoses and reduce substance-use harms. Federal funding for this agreement comes from Health Canada's Substance Use and Addictions Program (SUAP) and are being provided to the Government of Quebec without conditions.

More than 96 projects, selected by Quebec, will benefit from the funds being invested. Some of these projects will make additional services available to prevent overdoses and reduce harms associated with substance use, based on the realities and priorities of each of Quebec's regions. Others will involve setting up research projects to develop new knowledge about substance use and addiction. This funding will therefore support various institutional and community partners working to improve the health of people at risk of overdose or at risk from substance use.

The governments of Quebec and Canada will continue to support community partners and organizations working to save lives and reduce the harms associated with substance use.

"We recognize the tragic toll substance use is taking on families, friends and communities across Canada. Our comprehensive and compassionate approach is about reducing harms and saving lives. We are supporting community organizations that have deep roots in their communities, have the trust of their clients and have the first-hand knowledge needed to make a real difference in people's lives. We are using every tool at our disposal to end this crisis and build a safer, healthier and more caring future for all Canadians."

"Substances circulating on the market have become extremely dangerous; Today, to use them is to endanger your life. That's why we need to go even further in our prevention efforts by allowing those who wish to do so to test their drugs, but we also need to provide better support to people who use substances and to those around them, who often need help as well. Community organizations' field expertise is one of the great strengths of our system in Quebec. I am pleased to announce that, for the first time in Quebec, a portion of the funds will be allocated to them, as they who are valuable allies of the health network. That's why we want to continue to support them in their vital mission and increase the range of assistance available to those who need it most."

"Across the country, organizations are working tirelessly to provide essential support to people who use substances. It is essential that funding be directed where it can have the greatest impact. We must use every tool at our disposal to tackle the overdose crisis, including supporting those who provide vital services to people in need of treatment."

Quick facts

Federal funding for this agreement comes from the Substance Use and Addictions Program (SUAP).

Since 2018, the governments of Canada and Quebec have signed agreements recognizing that Quebec is responsible for administering federal funding throughout the province according to its own priorities and directions.

and have signed agreements recognizing that is responsible for administering federal funding throughout the province according to its own priorities and directions. Through new investments announced in Budget 2023, the Government of Canada is investing $144 million in the SUAP to fund community support services and other evidence-based public health interventions.

is investing in the SUAP to fund community support services and other evidence-based public health interventions. Since 2017, over $650 million have been invested in more than 400 projects under Health Canada's SUAP.

