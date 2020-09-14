New campaign from Sinai Health celebrates Champions of Care

Shot by award-winning cinematographer Goh Iromoto and commissioned by Sinai Health Foundation, the two broadcast spots and four mini-documentaries highlight the power of research and care at Sinai Health.

"We are thrilled to launch Sinai Health's campaign showing how excellent care is a force of hope and more urgently needed now than ever," said Louis de Melo, CEO of Sinai Health Foundation. "We want to take people on a journey to discover the real stories of care within our walls. It's an invitation to get to know us and support the largest redevelopment in our history."

The goal of the campaign is to create a greater understanding of the essential role philanthropy plays in enabling discovery and research, which in turn fuels the future of care. It provides things like equipment, beds, and a portion of capital costs that are not covered by government dollars.

Mount Sinai Hospital, Bridgepoint Active Healthcare and Lunenfeld-Tanenbaum Research Institute are leaders in moms and babies, cancer surgery, chronic diseases, palliative care and research.

A number of Sinai Health's researchers are on the frontlines of discovering how best to identify and treat COVID-19, including looking at how the virus spreads and exploring new drug therapies.

"There has never been a more significant time to highlight the power of care and honour the champions of care who have been working tirelessly to support our patients," said Dr. Gary Newton, president and CEO of Sinai Health. "The ongoing and generous support of the community helps sustain our efforts in facing the COVID-19 pandemic head on through discovery and compassionate care."

About Sinai Health Foundation

Sinai Health Foundation takes the vision of Sinai Health's physicians, clinicians, scientists, and healthcare providers and helps turn it into a reality. Philanthropy is essential for advancing research, care, and outcomes for those facing cancer, a high-risk pregnancy, stroke recovery, and other conditions and diseases. Thanks to philanthropy, SHF helps fund world-class facilities and offers patients access to some of the most impactful clinical trials and studies that have taken place over the past 30 years.

