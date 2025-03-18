GATINEAU, QC, March 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Skilled trades jobs are essential to ensure our homes, businesses and public spaces are safe, functional and well maintained. The Government of Canada is investing in apprenticeship training to grow a larger, certified, diverse and inclusive trades workforce.

That is why the Minister of Jobs and Families, Steven MacKinnon, today announced that the Canadian Apprenticeship Strategy's Investments in the Training Equipment stream will open for proposals on March 19, for Canadian organizations to submit applications.

Through funded projects, the Government of Canada will be supporting the purchase of modern, up-to-date training equipment and materials that meet industry standards, and will help improve the quality of training for apprenticeships in Red Seal trades. Eligible organizations include unions representing Red Seal trades workers, organizations managing their own training funds, and training providers that provide technical training to apprentices as part of a recognized apprenticeship program or a Red Seal trade.

Organizations interested in applying can submit their applications electronically on the Grants and Contributions Online Services (GCOS) portal starting on March 19. Creating a GCOS account is a one-time process that allows organizations to apply for various funding opportunities with Employment and Social Development Canada in a secure web environment.

"Canada is facing an urgent need to build more homes faster and to meet the demand of a growing Canada. By investing in modern and state-of-the-art training equipment and materials, we are laying the foundation for young people to start rewarding careers in the trades and take advantage of the tremendous opportunities available to them in a number of skilled trades, including in the housing construction sector."

– Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Jobs and Families

This call for proposals is supported by $20 million in the 2025–26 fiscal year. It has no end date. Proposals will be accepted and considered on an ongoing basis.

in the 2025–26 fiscal year. It has no end date. Proposals will be accepted and considered on an ongoing basis. The Investments in Training Equipment stream provides recipients with up to 50% of the cost of new, up-to-date equipment and materials, to train pre-apprentices and apprentices in the Red Seal trades. The 50% leveraging requirement reflects the benefit to the recipient of a capital purchase.

The Government of Canada invests nearly $1 billion annually in apprenticeship supports through loans (including up to $20,000 in interest-free Canada Apprentice Loans), tax credits, Employment Insurance benefits during in-school technical training, project funding, and support for the Red Seal Program to help build a robust skilled trades workforce for the future.

invests nearly annually in apprenticeship supports through loans (including up to in interest-free Canada Apprentice Loans), tax credits, Employment Insurance benefits during in-school technical training, project funding, and support for the Red Seal Program to help build a robust skilled trades workforce for the future. Budget 2024 and Canada's Housing Plan have charted a path to unlocking 3.87 million new homes by 2031. This means Canada needs to hire and train thousands of new skilled tradespeople who can help build these houses.

Housing Plan have charted a path to unlocking 3.87 million new homes by 2031. This means needs to hire and train thousands of new skilled tradespeople who can help build these houses. To help address the growing need for skilled trades workers, Budget 2024 announced the Government's intention to deliver a $90-million investment for the Apprenticeship Service to support small and medium-sized employers in creating placements for apprentices and $10 million for the Skilled Trades Awareness and Readiness program to encourage Canadians to explore and prepare for careers in the skilled trades.

investment for the Apprenticeship Service to support small and medium-sized employers in creating placements for apprentices and for the Skilled Trades Awareness and Readiness program to encourage Canadians to explore and prepare for careers in the skilled trades. Canada.ca/skilled-trades provides Canadians with information about the skilled trades, including how to become a tradesperson and what financial supports are available to them while in training.

