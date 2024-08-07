Public prosecutors approve deal, but warn work is needed to fix a criminal justice system in crisis

FREDERICTON, NB, Aug. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - The New Brunswick Crown Prosecutors Association (NBCPA) have voted to ratify a new collective agreement with the government. NBCPA President Shara Munn said that this deal makes welcome progress but warned it is just the first step towards fixing the recruitment and retention crisis eating away at New Brunswick's criminal justice system.

"After lagging far behind other jurisdictions, this agreement will mean more competitive pay for New Brunswick's prosecutors. It makes up for some lost ground," explained Munn. "But our justice system is under tremendous pressure. To fix this crisis, the government must act urgently to stop the exodus of experienced prosecutors and bring in the new prosecutors we desperately need. This means giving Crown prosecutors and Family Crown Counsel the resources, support, and fair working conditions they need to do their jobs effectively."

The deal provides more competitive pay for both prosecutors and senior prosecutors and NBCPA members voted overwhelmingly in favour of ratifying their new tentative agreement, with 86% of ballots cast in favour of the new contract.

"New Brunswick public prosecutors take immense pride in their work. They work under heavy workloads and challenging conditions to keep New Brunswick's criminal justice system going," said Eva Henshaw, Acting President of the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada. "This was a hard-won victory and shows the solidarity and commitment of New Brunswick's Crown Prosecutors and Family Crown Counsel. We thank the government for this meaningful first step towards progress for crown prosecutors, while recognizing that we still have work to do."

Munn added that while the deal gives the government a new tool for improving retention and recruitment, New Brunswickers should understand vacancy rates remain alarmingly high in prosecution offices across the province.

"Too few prosecutors cover too many cases, leaving them overburdened and looking for an exit. Vacancy rates have reached disaster levels in offices across the province. This could put public safety at risk," cautioned Munn. "That's why we have been raising the alarm with the government for years. This deal is a step forward, but we still have a long road ahead for the government to give New Brunswickers the criminal justice system they deserve."

