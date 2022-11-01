New Brunswick artist featured on Purolator limited-edition holiday box

2022 holiday box collection showcases local talent and supports New Brunswick food banks

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Today Purolator unveiled its 2022 limited-edition holiday box designs that celebrate emerging Canadian artists, including New Brunswicker Kirsten Stackhouse. Once again, last year's artists each nominated a local artist to design the holiday boxes.

The unique boxes provide a festive way to ship during the holidays. This year's collection spotlights the diverse ways families and communities eat, drink and celebrate the season together.

Purolator unveiled its 2022 limited-edition holiday box designs that celebrate emerging Canadian artists, including New Brunswicker Kirsten Stackhouse. As part of this year’s campaign, Purolator is donating $5,000 to The New Brunswick Food Depot Alimentaire through its Purolator Tackle Hunger® program. (CNW Group/Purolator Inc.)

Stackhouse is a graphic designer, illustrator and educator. She is process-driven, with a passion for storytelling. She also enjoys photography as a hobby, especially photographing the woods and cabins around New Brunswick.

"I interpreted the theme of holiday traditions and sharing meals in a way close to my heart," said artist Kirsten Stackhouse. "New Brunswick is a community; we take care of each other and form traditions that existing families and individuals can join and participate in. My holiday box connects land and sea and illustrates individuals coming together, out of their homes, to meet and spend time together around a large warm fire. Everyone is carrying a different type of food to share with one another."

New Brunswicker artists, Kate Anfilova and Hatem Aly, have also been featured on past Purolator holiday boxes.

Supporting New Brunswick food banks

As part of this year's campaign, Purolator is donating $5,000 to The New Brunswick Food Depot Alimentaire through its Purolator Tackle Hunger® program. This is to help ensure that everyone in New Brunswick has access to nutritious meals during the holidays. Since 2003, the grassroots program has delivered more than 18 million pounds of food to Canadian food banks.

The New Brunswick Food Depot Alimentaire is a registered, nonprofit, charitable organization that serves food banks, community kitchens and food security agencies. FDA is the provincial association for Food Banks Canada and its primary functions include food distribution, fundraising, food rescue and advocacy.

"This year has been extremely challenging for everyone, but for those in need it has been exceptionally hard," said Stephane Sirois, Executive Director at Food Depot Alimentaire. "No one should have to choose between food and essential needs, that's why it is so critical to donate to your local food banks. Purolator's support means so much to our organization and all food security agencies in New Brunswick. Together, we can increase recognition of food insecurity across our community, and we can fight the front line on hunger."

All holiday boxes are available nationwide at Purolator Shipping Centres and select Mobile Quick Stop locations. For more information on the artists and how Purolator is delivering for the holidays, visit purolator.com/holidayspirit.

About Purolator

Purolator Inc. is Canada's leading integrated freight, package and logistics solutions provider. Celebrating over 60 years of delivering its customers' promises, Purolator continues to expand its reach and renowned service levels and reliability to more people, more businesses and more places across the country and around the world. Purolator is proud of its Canadian heritage and is focused on sustainably positioning itself for future growth and success. Purolator is also committed to contributing to the well-being of the communities it serves and where more than 14,000 of its employees live, work and play.

