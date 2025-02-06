For the first time in Canada , investors can access all 11 Global Industry Classification Standard System sectors of the S&P 500 in both unhedged and hedged units on a Canadian exchange allowing for greater portfolio customization

TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - BMO Asset Management Inc. ("BMOAM Inc."), the manager of the BMO ETFs, today announced the launch of the new BMO SPDR Select Sector Index ETFs.

The new funds simplify sector investing and offer investors more ways to adjust their strategic asset allocation to take advantage of tactical opportunities based on their investment objectives. For the first time in Canada, investors can access all 11 Global Industry Classification Standard System sectors of the S&P 500 in both unhedged and hedged units on a Canadian exchange.

Each of the BMO SPDR Select Sector Index ETFs has closed its initial offering of series ETF units and series ETFH units. Each BMO SPDR Select Sector Index ETF is listed and will begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange today. The new ETFs include:

BMO SPDR Communication Services Select Sector Index ETF

BMO SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index ETF

BMO SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector Index ETF

BMO SPDR Energy Select Sector Index ETF

BMO SPDR Financials Select Sector Index ETF

BMO SPDR Health Care Select Sector Index ETF

BMO SPDR Industrials Select Sector Index ETF

BMO SPDR Materials Select Sector Index ETF

BMO SPDR Real Estate Select Sector Index ETF

BMO SPDR Technology Select Sector Index ETF

BMO SPDR Utilities Select Sector Index ETF

The new BMO SPDR Select Sector Index ETFs are available in both hedged and unhedged versions, empowering investors to cost effectively gain or reduce U.S. dollar exposure.

"We are excited to launch our new BMO SPDR Select Sector Index ETFs and offer Canadian investors an efficient way to strengthen their portfolios and access U.S. markets," said Bipan Rai, Head of ETF Strategy, BMO Global Asset Management. "In addition to offering a way to gain exposure to some of the most popular names and large-cap companies on the S&P 500, the hedged version units of the new BMO SPDR Select Sector Index ETFs offer an effective hedge against currency risk. These new funds bring the best ideas from the team to create solutions that meet a variety of investor needs."

Sector-based investment strategies can help investors align and adjust their portfolios based on economic trends, shifts in company fundamentals or technical indicators such as momentum.

For further information on the BMO SPDR Select Sector Index ETFs, click here.

BMO SPDR Communication Services Select Sector Index ETF seeks to replicate, to the extent possible before fees and expenses, the performance of an index that provides exposure to equity securities of large-capitalization issuers in the U.S. communications services sector. Currently, the index is the Communication Services Select Sector Index. Generally, BMO SPDR Communication Services Select Sector Index ETF will invest substantially all of its assets, directly or indirectly, in The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR® Fund. However, BMO SPDR Communication Services Select Sector Index ETF may invest substantially all of its assets, directly or indirectly, in the index constituents, in substantially the same proportions as the index constituents are represented in the index.

BMO SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index ETF seeks to replicate, to the extent possible before fees and expenses, the performance of an index that provides exposure to equity securities of large-capitalization issuers in the U.S consumer discretionary sector. Currently, the index is the Communication Discretionary Select Sector Index. Generally, BMO SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index ETF will invest substantially all of its assets, directly or indirectly, in The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR® Fund. However, BMO SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index ETF may invest substantially all of its assets, directly or indirectly, in the index constituents, in substantially the same proportions as the index constituents are represented in the index.

BMO SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector Index ETF seeks to replicate, to the extent possible before fees and expenses, the performance of an index that provides exposure to equity securities of large-capitalization issuers in the U.S consumer staples sector. Currently, the index is the Consumer Staples Select Sector Index. Generally, BMO SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector Index ETF will invest substantially all of its assets, directly or indirectly, in The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR® Fund. However, BMO SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector Index ETF may invest substantially all of its assets, directly or indirectly, in the index constituents, in substantially the same proportions as the index constituents are represented in the index.

BMO SPDR Energy Select Sector Index ETF seeks to replicate, to the extent possible before fees and expenses, the performance of an index that provides exposure to equity securities of large-capitalization issuers in the U.S energy sector. Currently, the index is the Energy Select Sector Index. Generally, BMO SPDR Energy Select Sector Index ETF will invest substantially all of its assets, directly or indirectly, in The Energy Select Sector SPDR® Fund. However, BMO SPDR Energy Select Sector Index ETF may invest substantially all of its assets, directly or indirectly, in the index constituents, in substantially the same proportions as the index constituents are represented in the index.

BMO SPDR Financials Select Sector Index ETF seeks to replicate, to the extent possible before fees and expenses, the performance of an index that provides exposure to equity securities of large-capitalization issuers in the U.S financials sector. Currently, the index is the Financial Select Sector Index. Generally, BMO SPDR Financial Select Sector Index ETF will invest substantially all of its assets, directly or indirectly, in The Financial Select Sector SPDR® Fund. However, BMO SPDR Financial Select Sector Index ETF may invest substantially all of its assets, directly or indirectly, in the index constituents, in substantially the same proportions as the index constituents are represented in the index.

BMO SPDR Health Care Select Sector Index ETF seeks to replicate, to the extent possible before fees and expenses, the performance of an index that provides exposure to equity securities of large-capitalization issuers in the U.S health care sector. Currently, the index is the Health Care Select Sector Index. Generally, BMO SPDR Health Care Select Sector Index ETF will invest substantially all of its assets, directly or indirectly, in The Health Care Select Sector SPDR® Fund. However, BMO SPDR Health Care Select Sector Index ETF may invest substantially all of its assets, directly or indirectly, in the index constituents, in substantially the same proportions as the index constituents are represented in the index.

BMO SPDR Industrials Select Sector Index ETF seeks to replicate, to the extent possible before fees and expenses, the performance of an index that provides exposure to equity securities of large-capitalization issuers in the U.S industrials sector. Currently, the index is the Industrial Select Sector Index. Generally, BMO SPDR Industrials Select Sector Index ETF will invest substantially all of its assets, directly or indirectly, in The Industrial Select Sector SPDR® Fund. However, BMO SPDR Industrials Select Sector Index ETF may invest substantially all of its assets, directly or indirectly, in the index constituents, in substantially the same proportions as the index constituents are represented in the index.

BMO SPDR Materials Select Sector Index ETF seeks to replicate, to the extent possible before fees and expenses, the performance of an index that provides exposure to equity securities of large-capitalization issuers in the U.S materials sector. Currently, the index is the Materials Select Sector Index. Generally, BMO SPDR Materials Select Sector Index ETF will invest substantially all of its assets, directly or indirectly, in The Materials Select Sector SPDR® Fund. However, BMO SPDR Materials Select Sector Index ETF may invest substantially all of its assets, directly or indirectly, in the index constituents, in substantially the same proportions as the index constituents are represented in the index.

BMO SPDR Real Estate Select Sector Index ETF seeks to replicate, to the extent possible before fees and expenses, the performance of an index that provides exposure to equity securities of large-capitalization issuers in the U.S real estate sector. Currently, the index is the Real Estate Select Sector Index. Generally, BMO SPDR Real Estate Select Sector Index ETF will invest substantially all of its assets, directly or indirectly, in The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR® Fund. However, BMO SPDR Real Estate Select Sector Index ETF may invest substantially all of its assets, directly or indirectly, in the index constituents, in substantially the same proportions as the index constituents are represented in the index.

BMO SPDR Technology Select Sector Index ETF seeks to replicate, to the extent possible before fees and expenses, the performance of an index that provides exposure to equity securities of large-capitalization issuers in the U.S information technology sector. Currently, the index is the Technology Select Sector Index. Generally, BMO SPDR Technology Select Sector Index ETF will invest substantially all of its assets, directly or indirectly, in The Technology Select Sector SPDR® Fund. However, BMO SPDR Technology Select Sector Index ETF may invest substantially all of its assets, directly or indirectly, in the index constituents, in substantially the same proportions as the index constituents are represented in the index.

BMO SPDR Utilities Select Sector Index ETF seeks to replicate, to the extent possible before fees and expenses, the performance of an index that provides exposure to equity securities of large-capitalization issuers in the U.S utilities sector. Currently, the index is the Utilities Select Sector Index. Generally, BMO SPDR Utilities Select Sector Index ETF will invest substantially all of its assets, directly or indirectly, in The Utilities Select Sector SPDR® Fund. However, BMO SPDR Utilities Select Sector Index ETF may invest substantially all of its assets, directly or indirectly, in the index constituents, in substantially the same proportions as the index constituents are represented in the index.

Each index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates ("SPDJI"), and has been licensed for use by the Manager. S&P®, S&P 500®, Select Sector®, SPDR®, US 500, The 500 are trademarks of S&P Global, Inc. or its affiliates ("S&P") and Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"), and these trademarks have been licensed for use by SPDJI and sublicensed for certain purposes by BMOAM Inc. Each BMO SPDR Select Sector Index ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, their respective affiliates, and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the Index.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange traded funds. Please read the ETF Facts or simplified prospectus of the BMO ETFs before investing. Exchange traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO SPDR Select Sector Index ETFs, please see the specific risks set out in the simplified prospectus. Exchange-traded funds trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase the risk of loss. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.

BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

"BMO (M-bar roundel symbol)" is a registered trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.41 trillion as of October 31, 2024. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to over 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

Media Contact: Aaron Sobeski, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-3996