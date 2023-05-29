New Beverage Alert: A&W's Classic Root Beer Gets an Icy Twist as "Frozen Root Beer"

Love A&W Root Beer? Then cool off this summer with the Frozen Root Beer lineup, the latest by A&W Brew Bar®

VANCOUVER, BC, May 29, 2023 /CNW/ - A&W's new Frozen Root Beer lineup is here just in time to beat the summer heat. Canadians can now enjoy the classic taste of A&W Root Beer® with three different frozen twists.

Served all day, only at A&W Brew Bar locations across Canada, the Frozen Root Beer lineup features three mind-numbing, mouthwatering flavours: Frozen A&W Root Beer®, A&W Root Beer® Sweet Cream Shake, and A&W Root Beer® Mocha Shake.

Frozen A&W Root Beer® (CNW Group/A&W Food Services of Canada Inc.)

Frozen A&W Root Beer®

Classic A&W Root Beer® made with natural cane sugar and natural flavours, blended with ice.

A&W Root Beer® Sweet Cream Shake

Classic A&W Root Beer® made with natural cane sugar and natural flavours, mixed with the rich creamy addition of sweet cream made with 100% Canadian dairy, blended with ice.

A&W Root Beer® Mocha Shake

Classic A&W Root Beer® made with natural cane sugar and natural flavours, with the added smooth taste of cold brew coffee and sweet cream made with 100% Canadian dairy, blended with ice.

"Our Frozen Root Beer lineup is a new take on our classic root beer that Canadians have grown up loving. The frozen texture adds a new dimension to the smooth and creamy taste of our signature root beer. This frozen treat is perfect for hot summer days or whenever you're craving an icy, nostalgic beverage," said Karan Suri, Director of Menu Development for A&W Canada.

A&W began rolling out its new Brew Bar program to A&W restaurants in the spring of 2021. With 520+ A&W Brew Bar locations now open, Canadians across the country can enjoy the new frozen and hot and cold espresso-based beverages.

Schlurp up the new Frozen Root Beer lineup by heading to aw.ca/brewbar to find your nearest A&W Brew Bar® location and explore the menu today.

About A&W Brew Bar®:

Introducing A&W Brew Bar®, your new destination for crave-worthy beverages. Meticulously crafted with premium natural ingredients, each sip of our new Brew Bar line-up takes you on a journey of irresistible taste and refreshment. Featuring frozen and hot and cold espresso-based beverages, there is a Brew Bar beverage for everyone. Find an A&W Brew Bar location near you at aw.ca/brewbar

SOURCE A&W Food Services of Canada Inc.

For further information: For Media Inquiries: Jacky Le, [email protected], 604-836-5008