MONTRÉAL, July 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Following the Société du parc Jean-Drapeau's (SPJD) recent announcement of Karel Mayrand being named President of its board of directors, the latest appointment to the board is that of Daisy Dedeian, as Vice-President. In this capacity, Ms. Dedeian succeeds Nathalie Benoit, who has served as Vice-President since January 2022.

Ms. Dedeian, an SPJD board member since 2019, is Senior Director, Operational Risk Management, at Desjardins. As such, she has extensive experience in the financial and governance sectors. In the almost five years she has been on the SPJD board, she has played an active role in its operations, notably as a member of the human resources and audit committees.

The SPJD is also pleased to welcome four new Administrators to the board for a three-year mandate: Ms. Soumya Tamouro, Ms. Nathalie Hamel, Ms. Luci Tremblay and Mr. Paolo Di Pietrantonio. These appointments are the result of a thorough recruitment process in collaboration with the City of Montréal, during which the profiles sought were pre-established following an analysis of the complementarity of the areas of expertise represented on the board.

"Parc Jean-Drapeau is a true gem of the City of Montréal, for which we have great ambitions. I'm very excited to welcome new members to the board of directors to help implement the Management Plan for this iconic site. Supported by Karel Mayrand, President of the Board, and Daisy Dedeian, newly appointed Vice-President of the Board, I am confident that these new members will bring their expertise to shine a light on the Parc's flagship projects, including the Place des Nations," said Caroline Bourgeois, who is responsible for major parks and Parc Jean-Drapeau on the City of Montréal's Executive Committee.

"The arrival of these seasoned new members strengthens the SPJD's governance as this great park, the pride of Montrealers, accelerates its transformation, " declared Karel Mayrand, President of the Board of the SPJD. "I am confident that, with the Board of Directors and management team in place, we will be able to realize the ambitious vision entrusted to us for the park's future. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Ms. Nathalie Benoit and Mr. Paul-Antoine Troxler for their exceptional contribution as they hand over their seats to these new members."

"We were honoured to consider some 100 applications as part of this important selection process. I'm thrilled by the level of interest in Montréal's largest insular park, and look forward to working with these new board members to ensure the success of the Park's mission", added Véronique Doucet, General Director of the SPJD.

BIOGRAPHICAL NOTES

These appointments complement the fields of expertise of the SPJD's board of directors, along with contributing to a broader diversity of viewpoints. Here is a summary of their biographical notes.

Soumya Tamouro

Ms. Tamouro has a Master's degree in biological sciences and is a certified corporate director. She has been deeply involved in the health sector, from the standpoints of innovation and research to entrepreneurship and governance. She has a broad knowledge of the public, private, community and university sectors. She is currently Vice-President, Business Development at SÉMAZ.

Nathalie Hamel

Ms. Hamel is Director General, Public Affairs and External Communications at the Autorité des Marchés Financiers. A senior manager, strategic, governance, communications, public affairs and marketing expert, Ms. Hamel is a law-degree graduate at the Université de Sherbrooke, a member of the Bar and certified as a corporate director at the Université Laval. She has sat on many boards of directors and is involved in several not-for-profit organizations.

Luci Tremblay

Ms. Tremblay is Director, Strategy and Development at Montréal en Histoires. A seasoned manager, she has many achievements to her credit, primarily in the cultural and events sector, as well as in economic development. She has been a force in the relaunch or transformation of several organizations. International relations have also been a big part of her professional development through various projects conducted in Europe and the United States, and for a two-year span, in Asia.

Paolo Di Pietrantonio

Mr. Di Pietrantonio is Vice-President/Associate at Horwath Htl. He is a member of the Québec Order of Chartered Accountants. An expert in the strategic development of hotels, resort centres and tourism-related projects, he has worked in various hotel establishments for more than 30 years. He was the general manager of Château Bromont, the hotel and resort, for 14 years. At the Cirque du Soleil, where he served as general manager of operators in the office of the circus founder, he was involved internationally, in a highly innovative environment.

About the Société du parc Jean-Drapeau

Established by the City of Montréal, the Société du parc Jean-Drapeau has a mission to preserve, plan, promote and develop this huge urban park, oversee the healthy coexistence of activities which occur there and ensure its longevity for current and future generations.

