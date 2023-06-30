OTTAWA, ON, June 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, announced 85 new appointments to the Order of Canada, including 3 Companions, 22 Officers and 60 Members. One appointment is a promotion within the Order.

Since its creation in 1967, the Order of Canada has honoured more than 7 800 people whose service has shaped our society, whose innovations have ignited our imaginations, and whose compassion has united our communities.

Quote

"Today, we recognize individuals who have made an extraordinary contribution to our society. A group of individuals who, through dedication and ajuinnata—perseverance—make our communities and our country better every day. At the same time, we must also acknowledge that work remains to ensure that Canadian honours better reflect the full diversity of our country. Nominations continue to fall short of representing the excellence achieved by women, Francophones, persons with disabilities, and people from culturally diverse backgrounds. We want to learn more about the contributions from Indigenous peoples, Black and 2SLGTBQIA+ communities, to truly honour the richness of our country. We encourage everyone to have a say in how we honour our fellow Canadians by nominating individuals that reflect the very best of who we are and want to be."

Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada

Quick Facts

The Order of Canada is one of our country's highest honours. It recognizes people across all sectors of society who have made extraordinary and sustained contributions to our nation.

DESIDERANTES MELIOREM PATRIAM, which translates to "They desire a better country," is the motto of the Order.

Appointments are made by the governor general on the recommendation of the Advisory Council for the Order of Canada .

. Appointees will be invited to an investiture ceremony at a later date to receive their insignia. The dates of these ceremonies will be announced in due course.

