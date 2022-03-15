New Amex-backed grant program supports local restaurants in Toronto's West Queen West neighbourhood

With support from American Express, the IDA Foundation and the West Queen West BIA offer grants to culturally significant, independent restaurants in the district

TORONTO, March 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Small, independent restaurants in Toronto's West Queen West neighbourhood can today apply to be selected to receive one of five grants of $18,500 CAD each as part of a newly launched program run by the International Downtown Association (IDA) Foundation and the West Queen West Business Improvement Area (BIA), supported by American Express.

The initiative is part of American Express' global 'Backing International Small Restaurants' grant program to support culturally-significant, independent restaurants owned by individuals from underrepresented groups in five major cities globally that have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. In Toronto, IDA Foundation is working in partnership with the West Queen West BIA to select the grant recipients from within the district's boundaries. Five restaurants will receive $18,500 CAD each to help them recover from the effects of the pandemic and to make critical improvements needed to sustain their operations such as enhancing digital capabilities, making physical improvements, and building outdoor dining spaces.

David Downey, Executive Director, IDA Foundation says: "We are able to implement this groundbreaking work thanks to the generous support of American Express. We must do everything we can to build these businesses back up following the devastating economic consequences resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, and that means infusing our local mainstays with as much direct assistance as possible. Not only will Backing International Small Restaurants help small businesses thrive, but it also will play a role in furthering diversity, equity and inclusion—a key objective of the IDA Foundation."

Rob Sysak, Executive Director of the West Queen West Business Improvement Area says: "Our members have been fantastic through the past two years, and it is great to see the old vibrancy returning. The program is a much-welcomed way to help assist the WQW restaurants in continuing to offer the best experiences and be among the most popular in our city."

Kerri-Ann Santaguida, General Manager and Vice President of Merchant Services, American Express Canada added: "Backing small, local businesses that make our neighbourhoods vibrant is at the heart of our business. As these businesses gear up for a busy season after two challenging years, we hope this financial support will provide a welcome boost and help reinvigorate Toronto's thriving restaurant industry."

Starting today, eligible restaurants and other hospitality venues offering food service1 can apply online until applications close on April 1, 2022. Applicants will be asked to explain how they will use the grant to help make improvements to drive their business forward. After a selection process, the five selected businesses will be announced in April 2022.

The 'Backing International Small Restaurants' program builds on American Express' wider Backing Small initiative to provide economically vulnerable small businesses with financial support and other resources to address their critical needs and challenges. In 2021, the company announced 'Backing Historic Small Restaurants,' a similar program in the United States to support the recovery and long-term success of historic small restaurants in the U.S. Additional programs include American Express' Shop Small campaign, a global movement to spotlight and support small, independent businesses, as well as Amex Canada's local Blueprint: Backing BIPOC Businesses mentorship and grant program to support the advancement of BIPOC-owned businesses across Canada.

ABOUT THE IDA FOUNDATION

The IDA Foundation is the non-profit arm of the International Downtown Association, a Washington, D.C.-based organization empowering place management leaders with knowledge, research, and public policies for creating prosperous city centres, commercial neighbourhoods and liveable urban places for all. https://downtown.org/

ABOUT THE WEST QUEEN WEST BIA

The West Queen West BIA, formed in 2005, is an association of 300+ commercial property owners and tenants that works in partnership with the City and advocates for its members to make Queen Street from Bathurst to Gladstone a vibrant neighbourhood and business area. Home to an eclectic mix of galleries, design houses, unique shops, restaurants and boutique hotels, the WQW Art + Design District is the city's centre of artistic innovation – 'the cool neighbourhood with warm neighbours'.

ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, twitter.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.

___________________________ 1 Independently owned restaurants, pubs, bars, cafés with foodservice within the West Queen West's neighbourhood district boundaries, and with no more than 5 locations and annual revenues below $1M CAD are eligible to apply.



