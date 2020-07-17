New agreement under Parks Canada's Open Doors Program offers Métis Nation - Saskatchewan citizens free access to National Parks and Historic Sites in Saskatchewan

Working together with Indigenous groups across Canada, Parks Canada and Indigenous peoples are partners in conserving natural and cultural heritage and sharing the stories of these treasured places. Parks Canada is committed to a system of national heritage places that recognizes and honours the contributions of Indigenous peoples, their histories and cultures, as well as the special relationships Indigenous peoples have with traditional lands and waters. Métis Nation – Saskatchewan is pleased to have reached this agreement with Parks Canada which will support the traditional connection Métis people have to Saskatchewan's protected places.

To gain complimentary entry to locations operated by Parks Canada in Saskatchewan, MN-S citizens will receive a specially-designed pass in the near future. In the interim period, MN-S Citizenship Cards can be presented upon arriving at a national park or historic site in Saskatchewan. Upon presentation of the Citizenship Card, Parks Canada will provide MN-S citizens with free entry for the duration of their visit.

The health and safety of visitors and employees is of utmost importance to the Government of Canada. Parks Canada is following the advice of public health experts and continues to make every effort to limit the spread of COVID-19. Visitors to Parks Canada's places in Saskatchewan should follow the advice of public health experts, including necessary hygiene practices and physical distancing of two metres from others.

Quotes

"Reconciliation is a top priority for the Government of Canada. Today's agreement with the Métis Nation – Saskatchewan is an important step towards honouring our commitment to renewed relationships with Indigenous peoples, based on a recognition of rights, respect, co-operation, and partnership."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

"Métis people have always respected the land. With today's agreement, Métis citizens can explore the beauty of our province's green spaces and connect with the land that binds us together as Métis people and as Canadians."

Glen McCallum

President, Métis Nation – Saskatchewan

"Métis Nation – Saskatchewan is pleased to be engaging with Parks Canada in an MOU on behalf of our Métis citizens to be able to have free admission into all national parks and historical sites in the province operated by Parks Canada."

Penny Hurton

Métis Nation – Saskatchewan, Minister of Tourism

Quick Facts

The Open Doors Program with MN-S will remain in effect until March 31, 2026 . The Agreement will be up for review and renewal in 2026.

. The Agreement will be up for review and renewal in 2026. This agreement is in effect at Grasslands and Prince Albert National Parks; Batoche, Fort Battleford and Motherwell Homestead National Historic Sites.

Other fees for attractions or services such as camping or special programs, or any other levies associated with national park or national historic site use, other than entry, still apply.

