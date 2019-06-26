New affordable housing opens for Edmonton families

EDMONTON, June 26, 2019 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Alberta and the City of Edmonton are improving lives for families and individuals in Edmonton with the grand opening of the new Parkdale ONE development.

The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Natural Resources, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), and Alberta Seniors and Housing Minister Josephine Pon participated in the grand opening today.

The $13.95-million project, in northeast Edmonton, is funded through the Investment in Affordable Housing Agreement between the governments of Canada and Alberta.

Parkdale ONE offers 70 one-, two- and three-bedroom housing units. The units are offered at a range of rents based on income, to accommodate a wider range of Albertans.

Quotes:



"Investing in affordable and accessible housing is an investment in the future of our city. Our Government is proud to support affordable housing projects and initiatives here in Edmonton and across Canada to help create jobs and improve the quality of life for those who need it most. With our partners, we are providing a helping hand to individuals and families in need, and in doing so, we are contributing to the economic and social well-being of the entire community." — The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Natural Resources

"Our government is helping low-income Albertans get on the path to financial stability through the Parkdale ONE development. Innovative projects like this help ensure all Albertans have the chance to thrive and prosper." — Josephine Pon, Alberta Minister of Seniors and Housing

"Affordable housing is important in ending poverty in our city. Capital Region Housing's mixed income model allows families to put down roots, build assets and contribute to inclusive communities. Through our Shovel Ready initiative, we continue to work with housing management bodies and community supports to address the need for affordable housing." — Don Iveson, Mayor, City of Edmonton

"Parkdale ONE is home to 70 families and individuals. Home that is safe and secure; home where families can build relationships, contribute to their communities and enjoy economic prosperity. Through our mixed income model, we can provide affordable housing in a sustainable way to help families live in a community without the need to move." — Greg Dewling, chief executive officer, Capital Region Housing

Quick facts:

The governments of Alberta and Canada provided a combined investment of about $13.95 million .

provided a combined investment of about . The Government of Alberta contributed the land.

The facility is co-owned between the City of Edmonton and the Government of Alberta.

and the Government of Alberta. Capital Region Housing, the housing management body, operates the facility.

The Government of Canada is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, $55 billion plan that will create 100,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent.

is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, plan that will create 100,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent. The NHS is built on strong partnerships between federal, provincial and territorial governments, and on continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private sectors, to make a meaningful difference in the lives of Canadians.

Associated links:

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

The Government of Alberta ministry of Seniors and Housing fosters the development of affordable housing and supports access to housing options for Albertans most in need. The ministry works with seniors, Albertans who require housing supports, their families and caregivers, communities and other government partners. A more detailed description of the ministry and its programs and initiatives can be found at www.seniors-housing.gov.ab.ca.

For more information, visit Capital Region Housing.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Media contacts: Valérie Glazer, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, 819-654-5546, valerie.glazer@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca; Natalie Tomczak, 587-596-8187, Press Secretary, Seniors and Housing; Angelina Ritacco, CMHC Media Relations, 416-218-3320, aritacco@cmhc.ca

Related Links

www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca

