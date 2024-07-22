SKIDEGATE, BC, July 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Skidegate Band Council Elders and families now have access to 24 affordable homes with the opening of a new, on-reserve rental complex.

Located at 848 Highway 16 in Skidegate, Haida Gwaii, the building is a two-story complex that is adjacent to the Skidegate Wellness Centre, providing tenants with direct access to culturally appropriate services. The building will also feature Haida art representing two Haida Clans, Raven and Eagle, in celebration of Haida culture. The homes include a mix of one- and two-bedroom units, both of which include a den, with rents geared to income.

In addition to thorough community engagement, the Skidegate Band Council was actively involved in the design of the new building, which emphasizes traditional communal living.

The new homes are the result of a partnership between the federal government, through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation and Indigenous Services Canada, the Province, through BC Housing, the Skidegate Band Council, and the newly created Xaayda Naay Haida House Society, which will operate the building.

Funding provided for this project is as follows:

$5 million from the provincial government, through the Building BC: Indigenous Housing Fund and is providing approximately $420,000 in annual operating funding

from the provincial government, through the Building BC: Indigenous Housing Fund and is providing approximately in annual operating funding $1.4 million from the federal government, through Indigenous Services Canada's British Columbia Housing Support Program

from the federal government, through Indigenous Services Canada's British Columbia Housing Support Program $2 million of joint funding through Canada-British Columbia Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy

Quotes:

"We are incredibly proud to partner with the Skidegate First Nation on this project that will provide more Elders and families with a safe and affordable place to call home along with services that honour their traditions. We will always be there to support these kinds of projects that support Indigenous Peoples and that can transform communities for generations to come." –The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"This project is showing the entire country what can be accomplished when First Nations lead the way, and all levels of government are there to support them. This project is providing safe and sustainable housing for the community, while the design highlights the importance of the raven and eagle in Haida culture." –The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services

"True reconciliation revolves around action. By utilizing the knowledge and expertise of the Skidegate Band Council, new and affordable homes are opening for families of the Skidegate First Nation. Partnerships like this show how governments can work together to solve the housing crisis and, in turn, ensure the well-being of Indigenous Peoples across the province." – Ravi Kahlon, B.C.'s Minister of Housing.

"For too long, colonial governments have provided not only substandard housing for First Nations people but utilized a generic housing template regardless of if it made sense for the local geography, weather, or people. With the Skidegate Band Council's creative vision, these new affordable homes highlight our collective ability to create beautiful and connected communities where families can truly thrive. I extend my heartfelt thanks to all the project partners for their dedicated collaboration, making this project a new type of culturally appropriate blueprint for future developments in our province." – Jennifer Rice, Member of the Legislative Assembly for North Coast

"The Xaayda Naay 24-plex will provide much-needed affordable housing to help our growing population. I'm happy this project is complete so we can welcome Elders and families home into a warm, inviting space built on a strong cultural foundation. The complex also meets a major goal to increase housing stock and build more homes. With Xaayda Naay, we strengthen our community and improve quality of life, with help from BC Housing and Indigenous Services Canada." – Billy Yovanovich, Chief Councillor, Skidegate Band Council

"The new two-storey complex will provide much-needed affordable housing to meet the needs of our growing population. We are happy this project is complete because, with it, we can welcome Elders and families 'home' into a warm, inviting space built on a strong cultural foundation." – Skidegate Band Council.

Quick facts:

The National Housing Strategy is an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed.

NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need.

All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial, and territorial governments will respect the key principles of NHS that support partnerships, people, and communities.

As of March 2024 , the federal government has committed $50.97 billion to support the creation of over 146,000 units and the repair of over 286,000 units These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.Indigenous Services Canada's Housing Support Program in British Columbia provided $65.5 million in funding in 2023-2024 for the construction or renovation of 671 housing units in First Nation communities in British Columbia .

, the federal government has committed to support the creation of over 146,000 units and the repair of over 286,000 units These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.Indigenous Services Canada's Housing Support Program in provided in funding in 2023-2024 for the construction or renovation of 671 housing units in First Nation communities in . This project is part of a $19-billion housing investment by the B.C. government. Since 2017, the Province has nearly 78,000 homes that have been delivered or underway including nearly 400 homes on the north coast. Through the Province's Building BC: Indigenous Housing Fund, including these homes in Skidegate , approximately 1,565 homes have opened, are under construction or in development in B.C. since 2018.

housing investment by the B.C. government. Since 2017, the Province has nearly 78,000 homes that have been delivered or underway including nearly 400 homes on the north coast. Through the Province's Building BC: Indigenous Housing Fund, including these homes in , approximately 1,565 homes have opened, are under construction or in development in B.C. since 2018. The Province's Indigenous Housing Fund is a $1.7-billion investment to build 3,500 new homes for Indigenous Peoples, on and off reserve.

Additional Information:

Visit Canada.ca/housing for the most requested Government of Canada housing information.

housing information. CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook. To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, please visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

To learn how Indigenous Services Canada helps First Nations provide sustainable housing on reserve, visit: https://www.sac-isc.gc.ca/eng/1100100010715/1521125087940.

To learn about B.C.'s new Homes for People action plan, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2023HOUS0019-000436

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for British Columbians, visit: https://strongerbc.gov.bc.ca/housing/

SOURCE Government of Canada

Contacts: Micaal Ahmed, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations: Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]; Jennifer Kozelj, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for FedNor, [email protected]; Ministry of Housing: Media Relations, 236 478-0251; BC Housing, Media Relations, [email protected]