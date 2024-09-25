NEW AFFORDABLE HOMES IN NORTHWESTERN ONTARIO

NORTHWESTERN, ON, Sept. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - The federal and provincial governments announced a combined investment of over $4.2 million to support the construction of 102 affordable homes in Northwestern Ontario.

The new homes are part of three separate projects owned and operated by Kenora District Services Board with a funding breakdown as follows:

Pinewood Place , a 40-unit senior's complex located at 285 Arthur Street, Dryden : $711,824 from the Canada-Ontario Community Housing Initiative (COCHI ), $295,200 from the Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative (OPHI ).

, a 40-unit senior's complex located at 285 Arthur Street, : Home of My Own, a 6-unit supportive housing project located at 400 Fourth Street North, Kenora : Over $1.1 million through the federal government's Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI3), $52,500 through the federal government's Seed Funding program $819,378 from the Canada-Ontario Community Housing Initiative (COCHI ), $233,142 from the Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative (OPHI ).

Kenora Supportive Seniors, a 56-unit senior's complex located 719 Eighth Street South, Kenora : $781,550 from the Canada – Ontario Community Housing Initiative (COCHI ), $269,400 from the Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative (OPHI ).



This investment is made possible through the Canada-Ontario Community Housing Initiative (COCHI) and Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative (OPHI); initiatives of the Canada-Ontario Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy.

Quotes:

"The three projects announced today will bring more affordable homes in Northwestern Ontario. The federal government remains committed to working with our partners to end the housing crisis and ensure everyone has a safe and affordable place to call home." –The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"We are focused on getting homes of all types built across the province so that every resident has access to the community services they need, close to home. Our government will continue to work closely with our federal and municipal partners to ensure every Ontarian has an affordable place to call home." – The Honourable Paul Calandra, Ontario's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"We are thankful for the opportunity to align this funding partnership with the two levels of government to continue to achieve our housing needs and begin to address our housing deficit. We hope these partnerships will continue as we embark on dealing with our housing crisis." - Andrew Poirier, Mayor of Kenora

"The collaborative funding between the Federal and Provincial governments aided in the financing of the building of Pinewood Place in Dryden and will truly support and empower seniors and elders to age in place with the many amenities such as a commercial kitchen, assisted bathing room and barrier-free suites. In addition, it frees up many homes in our community for younger people to purchase and raise their families in Dryden. Truly a win-win for all generations." - Jack Harrison, Mayor of Dryden

"Through the Canada-Ontario Community Housing Initiative and the Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative funding, we had the critical "last mile" funding required to make these important projects a reality. With Canada and Ontario's support, 102 new housing units are being developed to support seniors, elders, women, and children fleeing violence. Our collective efforts are completing the housing continuum in the District's communities. We want to thank both levels of government and our municipalities for their support and commitment to addressing the housing challenges within the District of Kenora,"- Fred Mota, Board Chair of the Kenora District Services Board

Quick facts:

Pinewood Place and Kenora Supportive Seniors have also received over $12 million and $16 million respectively in federal funding through the Affordable Housing Fund announced in August 2024 .

and Kenora Supportive Seniors have also received over and respectively in federal funding through the Affordable Housing Fund announced in . Launched in 2020, the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) is part of the Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) , a 10-year, $115+ billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

is part of the , a 10-year, $115+ billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. The RHI takes a human rights-based approach to housing, serving people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and other vulnerable people under the NHS, including women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, young adults, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, people experiencing mental health and addiction issues, veterans, 2SLGBTQI+ individuals, racialized groups, and recent immigrants or refugees.

takes a human rights-based approach to housing, serving people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and other vulnerable people under the NHS, including women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, young adults, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, people experiencing mental health and addiction issues, veterans, 2SLGBTQI+ individuals, racialized groups, and recent immigrants or refugees. The Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative (OPHI) is a program under the CMHC-Ontario Bilateral Agreement. This 10-year agreement provides more than $378.2 million to protect, renew and expand community housing, support Ontario's priorities related to housing repair, construction and affordability, and deliver direct affordability support to Ontarians who need housing. OPHI provides flexible funding to address local housing priorities and improve access to affordable housing options. The initiative helps to increase the affordable housing supply and improve the state of repair of community housing stock.

is a program under the CMHC-Ontario Bilateral Agreement. This 10-year agreement provides more than to protect, renew and expand community housing, support priorities related to housing repair, construction and affordability, and deliver direct affordability support to Ontarians who need housing. OPHI provides flexible funding to address local housing priorities and improve access to affordable housing options. The initiative helps to increase the affordable housing supply and improve the state of repair of community housing stock. The Canada-Ontario Community Housing Initiative (COCHI) provides funding to repair, regenerate and expand community housing so tenants can live in a home that is affordable. It can also be used to support community housing providers whose original program arrangements are expiring and help them to become more sustainable.

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most requested Government of Canada housing information.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs.

Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca . The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed.

Ontario's Cutting Red Tape to Build More Homes Act includes a variety of measures to streamline approvals and build more homes faster across the province.

Ontario has released a new Provincial Planning Statement that will provide municipalities with the tools and flexibility they need to hit their housing targets in a way that is responsive to local challenges and reflective of local priorities.

has released a new Provincial Planning Statement that will provide municipalities with the tools and flexibility they need to hit their housing targets in a way that is responsive to local challenges and reflective of local priorities. For more information on affordable housing in Ontario , visit ontario.ca/affordablehousing or follow us on Twitter.

