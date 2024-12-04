SUMMERLAND, BC, Dec. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Residents of Summerland will soon have 60 new affordable homes for individuals and families with construction starting on a rental housing project.

The five-storey building is located at 13204 Henry Avenue, and will consist of one-, two- and three-bedroom units. The residential portion of the building will be owned and operated by Turning Points Collaborative Society. The project is located close to amenities such as a grocery store, schools, and parks.

The ground floor of the building will have a food bank and resource centre and will be owned, funded, and occupied by the Summerland Food Bank and Resource Centre. Construction is expected to be completed in late 2026.

Funding for the project includes:

$2.34 million Canada Community Housing Initiative Grant through the Canada-British Columbia Bilateral Agreement, under the National Housing Strategy;

Canada Community Housing Initiative Grant through the Canada-British Columbia Bilateral Agreement, under the National Housing Strategy; $9.5 million from the Province's Community Housing Fund; and

from the Province's Community Housing Fund; and $547,000 from The District of Summerland in the form of a grant in lieu of fees

Quotes:

"The peace of mind that comes with having a secure and stable home is invaluable. This is why the federal government is glad to support the creation of these new homes which will provide residents of Summerland with affordable and quality housing. Everyone deserves a safe place to call home, and through the National Housing Strategy, we are committed to making that a reality for all Canadians." –Harjit Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness, and Minister Responsible for PacifiCan and Member of Parliament for Vancouver South on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"People need stable affordable housing close to schools and amenities. We're proud to work across governments and with Turning Point Collaborative Society to build these 60 homes, which will go a long way in supporting local families, keeping them close to services they need. Our government is diligently working to ensure that more quality, affordable homes are being built across B.C., so people can put down secure roots in the community they call home." – The Honourable Ravi Kahlon, provincial Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs

"With the current housing crisis, families in seek of affordable housing will no longer have to leave their home community to find it. We are thrilled to have federal, provincial, and municipal support for the project, and to have joined forces with the amazing group at The Summerland Food Bank and Resource Centre. We believe that our shared values in service to the community will be an asset to Summerland for decades to come." – Randene Wejr, CEO, Turning Points Collaborative Society

Quick facts:

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $115 -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities and First Nation governments and Indigenous organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived and living experience of housing need.

All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial, and territorial governments will respect the key principles of NHS that support partnerships, people, and communities.

This project is part of a $19-billion housing investment by the B.C. government. Since 2017, the Province has more than 90,000 homes that have been delivered or are underway, including approximately 740 homes in the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.

Additional Information:

Visit Canada.ca/housing for the most requested Government of Canada housing information.

housing information. CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, please visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

To learn about B.C.'s Homes for People action plan, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2023HOUS0019-000436

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for British Columbians, visit: https://workingforyou.gov.bc.ca/.

A map showing the location of all announced provincially funded housing projects in B.C. is available online: https://www.bchousing.org/homes-for-BC.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Contacts: Sofia Ouslis, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, Media Relations, [email protected]; Ministry of Housing, Media Relations, 236-478-0251; BC Housing, Media Relations, [email protected]