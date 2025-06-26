COQUITLAM, BC, June 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs. To provide Canadians with increased access to affordable and sustainable housing, the government today announced an investment of $24.6 million for transformative energy retrofits of 134 units and the construction of 18 new infill units for seniors in Coquitlam.

The announcement took place at L.J. Christmas Apartments at 560 Austin Avenue in Coquitlam and was made by Jake Sawatzky, Member of Parliament for New Westminster—Burnaby—Maillardville, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, alongside Bill Cox, Vice-President Burquitlam Senior Housing Society and Rupert Campbell, Principal Montage Development Consultants.

With funding and support from the federal government, the Burquitlam Senior Housing Society will add 18 accessible units to the building, as well as completing deep energy retrofits to all units. The retrofits include new double-glazed windows in all units and common areas, installation of heat pumps to provide heating and cooling for residents, low flow water systems for water conservation, which will result in an overall reduction in GHG emissions of 95 percent and improve energy efficiency by 60 percent.

As we build a strong Canadian housing sector, purposeful collaboration will be essential. That means working hand-in-hand with the non-profit sector to bring down costs and build homes at a scale and speed not seen since the Second World War.

"These new homes and renovations are a step in the right direction for seniors living in Coquitlam. Working with the Burquitlam Senior Housing Society allows us to get closer to our goal of providing more affordable housing for Canadians. Ensuring that people have a secure and stable home to age in place helps to build a strong community for everyone." – Jake Sawatzky, Member of Parliament for New Westminster—Burnaby—Maillardville, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"On behalf of the Burquitlam Senior Housing Society & the Management of L.J. Christmas Apartments, I would like to state that we are humbled to receive this incredible funding to add 18 additional apartments and the energy efficiency renovations. This will help to ensure L J Christmas Apartments will be here to provide viable, affordable housing for seniors for decades to come. Adding improvements including heat pumps, in suite temperature controls, and double-glazed windows will substantially improve our tenant's comfort and well being. We would like to extend a very special Thank you to CMHC." – Bill Cox, Vice President, Burquitlam Senior Housing Society

"Working with CMHC, the Burquitlam Senior Housing Society, the City of Coquitlam, and the project team to deliver this transformative project has been the highlight of this last year – achieving outcomes together that nobody thought were possible. CGAH is an incredible funding program for revitalizing aging nonprofit buildings; eliminating carbon emissions, improving qualify of life and climate resiliency, and extending the lifespans of these buildings to another generation of Canadians in need. We could not be more proud to work on this project and hope to bring forward many more." – Rupert Campbell, Principal, Montage Development Consultants

The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partner organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing affordable and community housing. The AHF is a $14.6-billion National Housing Strategy program that prioritizes housing projects for those who need it most: women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous people, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans and young adults. As of March 2025 , the federal government had committed $11.99 billion to support the creation of close to 46,000 units and the repair of over 174,000 units through the AHF. The existing New Construction stream is now subdivided into two dedicated sub-streams: a Rapid Housing sub-stream to create shelters, supportive and transitional housing for those in greatest need, and a Community Housing sub-stream to support affordable and mixed-market housing where there are both affordable and market-rent units in a project. The Repair and Renewal stream, has replaced minimum requirements with an approach where projects supporting accessibility and energy efficiency will be prioritized.

provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partner organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing affordable and community housing. The AHF is a National Housing Strategy program that prioritizes housing projects for those who need it most: women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous people, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans and young adults. Greener Affordable Housing (CGAH) is providing $1.2 billion to make multi-unit rental housing serving low- and moderate-income households more energy efficient and environmentally friendly. CGAH is a financing program to help community housing providers complete deep energy retrofits on their multi-unit residential buildings, improving their quality and adapting homes to the effects of climate change and extreme weather events leading to deep reductions in energy consumption and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. CGAH provides contributions for pre-retrofit activities needed to plan, prepare, and apply for retrofit funding as well as forgivable and low-interest loans to help finance building retrofits and activities needed to meet climate objectives.

L.J. Christmas Apartments is a non-profit building for independent seniors who are over 60 years of age. Centrally located near Lougheed Mall, L.J. Christmas Apartments is near public transportation, grocery stores, banks, restaurants, medical clinics, seniors' recreation facilities and other amenities.

All apartments are rented at affordable rates for seniors on limited incomes, with priority given to residents of Coquitlam. Rents include heat, hot water, electricity and basic cable. Construction is expected to be complete in early 2027.

Funding provided for this housing project is as follows: $24.6 million from the federal government, including $21.8 million in Canada Greener Affordable Housing (CGAH) retrofit funding, $130,000 in pre-retrofit funding through CGAH, and $2.7 million through the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF). $255,000 from the Burquitlam Senior Housing Society in cash equity $80,000 from Vancity $30,000 from Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) for feasibility costs



