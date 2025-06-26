OTTAWA, ON, June 26, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to addressing housing challenges and supporting collaborative solutions to improve housing outcomes for all Canadians. To support housing research, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) today announced funding of nearly $1.7 million through the National Housing Strategy Research and Planning Fund for 15 new planning, research, and knowledge mobilization initiatives selected from applications across Canada.

The fund, administered by CMHC, allows recipients to address key information and knowledge gaps in National Housing Strategy (NHS) priority areas to better understand the housing needs of Canada's most vulnerable populations, including women and children, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people experiencing homelessness, people with disabilities, young adults and newcomers. The goal of the fund is to advance the NHS and support the development of evidence and research capacity within the affordable housing sector.

The successful submissions include:

Identifying Strategies to Optimize and Scale Community Housing Development (ON)

Effective Housing Solutions: Best Practices for Justice-Involved and Unhoused Populations (ON)

Wildfire Smoke Exposure in Pelican Narrows : Improving Indoor Air Quality within Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation (SK)

: Improving Indoor Air Quality within Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation (SK) Invisible Journeys: Documenting the Spatial and Housing Networks of Homeless Migrants in Montreal (QC)

(QC) Espace-Vie TSA: An innovative housing solution for high-needs autistic adults (QC)

Roadmap for Black Youth-Focused Supportive Housing (ON)

Options in Ontario : Evaluating Zoning and Land Use Regulations and their Effect on Housing Supply for Different Groups (ON)

: Evaluating Zoning and Land Use Regulations and their Effect on Housing Supply for Different Groups (ON) Researching Solutions to Community Acquisition of Deeply Affordable Housing (BC)

Community Housing and Insurance in a Changing Climate: Examining the Impacts of Evolving Insurance Coverages on the Community Housing Sector and Innovative Policies and Practices to Strengthen Resilience

Métis-specific Homelessness Data: Building tools and community consultation for more culturally relevant data collection (ON)

Indigenous-led Housing Needs Assessment Tool (BC)

Unlocking the Potential of Sagatay: An Indigenous Men's Transitional Housing Program (ON)

Delivering Affordable Housing to Black Communities: A Case-Study Approach

Métis Nation Saskatchewan Housing Needs Assessment (SK)

A tenant-based 'building assessment' framework for the rehabilitation of low-income housing in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside (BC)

Quick facts:

The National Housing Strategy Research and Planning Fund provides support to not-for-profit organizations, registered charities, and Indigenous partners for housing-related research.

The objectives of the fund are to advance evidence-based research that addresses housing challenges in Canada , promote collaboration to develop new housing solutions, and develop research capacity in Canada's housing sector.

, promote collaboration to develop new housing solutions, and develop research capacity in housing sector. The fund provides financial support for research through three different activity streams: Planning activities: up to $75,000 for up to 12 months, helping organizations lay the groundwork for future research projects. Research projects: up to $250,000 for up to 24 months, supporting detailed research initiatives with clear objectives and methodologies. Knowledge mobilization projects: up to $75,000 for up to 12 months, focusing on strategies to share research findings.

CMHC administers this program on behalf of the Government of Canada as part of the National Housing Strategy.

as part of the National Housing Strategy. The Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is an $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of March 2025 , the federal government has committed $65.84 billion to support the creation of over 166,000 units and the repair of over 322,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

Additional Information:

Visit Canada.ca/housing for the most requested Government of Canada housing information.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national facilitator to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. Our mortgage insurance products support access to homeownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. We also actively support the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable. Our research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, we contribute to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility.

Backgrounder: CMHC Research and Planning Fund — Selected Submissions for 2024

Selected

Submission Partners Project

Location Funding Awarded Identifying Strategies to Optimize and

Scale Community Housing Development Lead organization: • Ontario Non-Profit Housing Association (ONPHA) Partner organizations: • StrategyCorp Ontario $34,388 Effective Housing Solutions: Best Practices

for Justice-Involved and Unhoused Populations Lead organization: • John Howard Society of Ontario Partner organizations: • Social Research and Demonstration Corporation Ontario $187,500 Wildfire Smoke Exposure in Pelican Narrows:

Improving Indoor Air Quality within Peter Ballantyne

Cree Nation Lead organization: • Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation Partner organizations: • Toronto Metropolitan University • University of Toronto • Carleton University Saskatchewan $249,915 Invisible Journeys: Documenting the Spatial and

Housing Networks of Homeless Migrants in Montreal Lead organization: • Liquid Space Lab Partner organizations: • Architecture sans frontières Québec • Université de Montréal • Sherpa University Institute • Le regroupement des organismes en hébergement

pour les personnes migrantes Quebec $79,575 Espace-Vie TSA: An innovative housing solution

for high-needs autistic adults Lead organization: • Espace-Vie TSA Partner organizations: • Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières Quebec $179,783 Roadmap for Black Youth-Focused Supportive

Housing Lead organization: • REST Centres Partner organizations: • Canadian Observatory on Homelessness Ontario $73,500 Options in Ontario: Evaluating Zoning and Land Use

Regulations and their Effect on Housing Supply for

Different Groups Lead organization: • One Ontario Partner organizations: • AECO Innovation Lab • LandLogic Ontario $88,200 Researching Solutions to Community Acquisition

of Deeply Affordable Housing Lead organization: • Downtown Eastside Community Land Trust Association Partner organizations: • University of British Columbia • Vancouver Aboriginal Community Policing Centre • Canadian Network of Community Land Trusts • Parkdale Neighbourhood Land Trust British Columbia $60,000 Community Housing and Insurance in a Changing

Climate: Examining the Impacts of Evolving Insurance

Coverages on the Community Housing Sector and

Innovative Policies and Practices to Strengthen

Resilience Lead organization: • The Resilience Institute Partner organizations: • Ambrose University • Mount Royal University • Climate Ready Together Ltd National $71,250 Métis-specific Homelessness Data: Building tools

and community consultation for more culturally

relevant data collection Lead organization: • Metis Nation of Ontario Partner organizations: • Institute for Clinical Evaluative Sciences (ICES) Ontario $74,750 Indigenous-led Housing Needs Assessment Tool Lead organization: • Aboriginal Housing Management Association (AHMA) Partner organizations: • University of British Columbia • First Nations Health Authority British Columbia $249,637 Unlocking the Potential of Sagatay: An Indigenous

Men's Transitional Housing Program Lead organization: • Na Me Res Partner organizations: • Canadian Observatory on Homelessness Ontario $73,882 Delivering Affordable Housing to Black

Communities: A Case-Study Approach Lead organization: • Black Planning Project Partner organizations: • Akoma Holdings • Upper Hammon Plains Community Land Trust • Studio of Contemporary Architecture • University of Calgary • Hogan's Alley Society • ZZap Consulting National $120,000 Métis Nation Saskatchewan Housing

Needs Assessment Lead organization: • Métis Nation Saskatchewan Partner organizations: • Northern Research Group Saskatchewan $75,000 A tenant-based 'building assessment'

framework for the rehabilitation of

low-income housing in Vancouver's

Downtown Eastside Lead organization: • Downtown Eastside (DTES) Single Room Occupancy

(SRO) Collaborative Partner organizations: • Downtown Eastside Community Land Trust • University of British Columbia • City of Vancouver British Columbia $66,700

