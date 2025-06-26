News provided byCanada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
OTTAWA, ON, June 26, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to addressing housing challenges and supporting collaborative solutions to improve housing outcomes for all Canadians. To support housing research, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) today announced funding of nearly $1.7 million through the National Housing Strategy Research and Planning Fund for 15 new planning, research, and knowledge mobilization initiatives selected from applications across Canada.
The fund, administered by CMHC, allows recipients to address key information and knowledge gaps in National Housing Strategy (NHS) priority areas to better understand the housing needs of Canada's most vulnerable populations, including women and children, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people experiencing homelessness, people with disabilities, young adults and newcomers. The goal of the fund is to advance the NHS and support the development of evidence and research capacity within the affordable housing sector.
The successful submissions include:
- Identifying Strategies to Optimize and Scale Community Housing Development (ON)
- Effective Housing Solutions: Best Practices for Justice-Involved and Unhoused Populations (ON)
- Wildfire Smoke Exposure in Pelican Narrows: Improving Indoor Air Quality within Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation (SK)
- Invisible Journeys: Documenting the Spatial and Housing Networks of Homeless Migrants in Montreal (QC)
- Espace-Vie TSA: An innovative housing solution for high-needs autistic adults (QC)
- Roadmap for Black Youth-Focused Supportive Housing (ON)
- Options in Ontario: Evaluating Zoning and Land Use Regulations and their Effect on Housing Supply for Different Groups (ON)
- Researching Solutions to Community Acquisition of Deeply Affordable Housing (BC)
- Community Housing and Insurance in a Changing Climate: Examining the Impacts of Evolving Insurance Coverages on the Community Housing Sector and Innovative Policies and Practices to Strengthen Resilience
- Métis-specific Homelessness Data: Building tools and community consultation for more culturally relevant data collection (ON)
- Indigenous-led Housing Needs Assessment Tool (BC)
- Unlocking the Potential of Sagatay: An Indigenous Men's Transitional Housing Program (ON)
- Delivering Affordable Housing to Black Communities: A Case-Study Approach
- Métis Nation Saskatchewan Housing Needs Assessment (SK)
- A tenant-based 'building assessment' framework for the rehabilitation of low-income housing in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside (BC)
Quick facts:
- The National Housing Strategy Research and Planning Fund provides support to not-for-profit organizations, registered charities, and Indigenous partners for housing-related research.
- The objectives of the fund are to advance evidence-based research that addresses housing challenges in Canada, promote collaboration to develop new housing solutions, and develop research capacity in Canada's housing sector.
- The fund provides financial support for research through three different activity streams:
- Planning activities: up to $75,000 for up to 12 months, helping organizations lay the groundwork for future research projects.
- Research projects: up to $250,000 for up to 24 months, supporting detailed research initiatives with clear objectives and methodologies.
- Knowledge mobilization projects: up to $75,000 for up to 12 months, focusing on strategies to share research findings.
- CMHC administers this program on behalf of the Government of Canada as part of the National Housing Strategy.
- The Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is an $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed.
- As of March 2025, the federal government has committed $65.84 billion to support the creation of over 166,000 units and the repair of over 322,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.
Additional Information:
Backgrounder: CMHC Research and Planning Fund — Selected Submissions for 2024
|
Selected
|
Partners
|
Project
|
Funding Awarded
|
Identifying Strategies to Optimize and
|
Lead organization:
• Ontario Non-Profit Housing Association (ONPHA)
Partner organizations:
• StrategyCorp
|
Ontario
|
$34,388
|
Effective Housing Solutions: Best Practices
|
Lead organization:
• John Howard Society of Ontario
Partner organizations:
• Social Research and Demonstration Corporation
|
Ontario
|
$187,500
|
Wildfire Smoke Exposure in Pelican Narrows:
|
Lead organization:
• Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation
Partner organizations:
• Toronto Metropolitan University
• University of Toronto
• Carleton University
|
Saskatchewan
|
$249,915
|
Invisible Journeys: Documenting the Spatial and
|
Lead organization:
• Liquid Space Lab
Partner organizations:
• Architecture sans frontières Québec
• Université de Montréal
• Sherpa University Institute
• Le regroupement des organismes en hébergement
|
Quebec
|
$79,575
|
Espace-Vie TSA: An innovative housing solution
|
Lead organization:
• Espace-Vie TSA
Partner organizations:
• Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières
|
Quebec
|
$179,783
|
Roadmap for Black Youth-Focused Supportive
|
Lead organization:
• REST Centres
Partner organizations:
• Canadian Observatory on Homelessness
|
Ontario
|
$73,500
|
Options in Ontario: Evaluating Zoning and Land Use
|
Lead organization:
• One Ontario
Partner organizations:
• AECO Innovation Lab
• LandLogic
|
Ontario
|
$88,200
|
Researching Solutions to Community Acquisition
|
Lead organization:
• Downtown Eastside Community Land Trust Association
Partner organizations:
• University of British Columbia
• Vancouver Aboriginal Community Policing Centre
• Canadian Network of Community Land Trusts
• Parkdale Neighbourhood Land Trust
|
British Columbia
|
$60,000
|
Community Housing and Insurance in a Changing
|
Lead organization:
• The Resilience Institute
Partner organizations:
• Ambrose University
• Mount Royal University
• Climate Ready Together Ltd
|
National
|
$71,250
|
Métis-specific Homelessness Data: Building tools
|
Lead organization:
• Metis Nation of Ontario
Partner organizations:
• Institute for Clinical Evaluative Sciences (ICES)
|
Ontario
|
$74,750
|
Indigenous-led Housing Needs Assessment Tool
|
Lead organization:
• Aboriginal Housing Management Association (AHMA)
Partner organizations:
• University of British Columbia
• First Nations Health Authority
|
British Columbia
|
$249,637
|
Unlocking the Potential of Sagatay: An Indigenous
|
Lead organization:
• Na Me Res
Partner organizations:
• Canadian Observatory on Homelessness
|
Ontario
|
$73,882
|
Delivering Affordable Housing to Black
|
Lead organization:
• Black Planning Project
Partner organizations:
• Akoma Holdings
• Upper Hammon Plains Community Land Trust
• Studio of Contemporary Architecture
• University of Calgary
• Hogan's Alley Society
• ZZap Consulting
|
National
|
$120,000
|
Métis Nation Saskatchewan Housing
|
Lead organization:
• Métis Nation Saskatchewan
Partner organizations:
• Northern Research Group
|
Saskatchewan
|
$75,000
|
A tenant-based 'building assessment'
|
Lead organization:
• Downtown Eastside (DTES) Single Room Occupancy
Partner organizations:
• Downtown Eastside Community Land Trust
• University of British Columbia
• City of Vancouver
|
British Columbia
|
$66,700
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]
