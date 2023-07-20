CASTLEGAR, BC, July 20, 2023 /CNW/ - New affordable rental housing is coming for families, seniors, individuals and people living with disabilities in Castlegar, as construction has started on 13 new homes in the community.

Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, Taleeb Noormohamed, Member of Parliament for Vancouver Granville, Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing for the Province of BC, Katrine Conroy, Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for Kootenay West and Kathleen Elias, Executive Director, Kootenay Society for Community Living (KSCL) announced a combined $7.4 million investment that will fund 13 new affordable homes in Castlegar. Construction is underway and expected to be complete in late 2024.

Located at 1101 2nd Street, the new building will be made up of eight one-bedroom apartments for low- to moderate-income individuals on the upper floors and a five-bedroom group home for people living with developmental disabilities on the ground floor. Full-time, on-site, integrated support services will be available for tenants in the group home.

The new building is in Castlegar's downtown core, close to parks, medical services and retail shops. The Kootenay Society for Community Living will own and operate the building once complete, while Community Living BC will cover operating and administrative costs associated with the five-bed group home.

Funding provided for this project is as follows:

$3.3 million from the Province, through a BC Housing Cost Pressure Grant

Quotes:

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund, the Government of Canada is helping to build 13 new affordable homes here in Castlegar for British Columbians living with developmental disabilities as well as those with low- to moderate- incomes. Eagle Estates will have a transformative impact on the lives of those living with developmental disabilities, by providing them with accessible homes and the support services they need to thrive. Through investments like this one, we're providing more Canadians with access to affordable and quality homes in vibrant and welcoming communities. This is the National Housing Strategy at work." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"These new housing units give residents more than just a safe and affordable place to live; they also offer a support system, a connection to the community and an opportunity for residents to reach their full potential to the best of their abilities. Eagle Estates will break down barriers that people with disabilities sometimes face in accessing housing and does great work with other partners to offer services that help tenants experience life in the community. These new housing developments will make a difference in the lives of the residents and their families."– Taleeb Noormohamed, Member of Parliament for Vancouver Granville

"Our government is working in partnership to build the kind of low- and middle-income rental housing that British Columbians deserve. This project in Castlegar is the latest example of how we can work together to build a province where everyone has a good place to call home and no one gets left behind." – Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing for the Province of BC

"Building new homes that are attainable for people is a key part of our work to address the housing crisis. While we know there is more work to do, Eagle Estates will provide accessible homes for people with moderate incomes and for those living with disabilities. It takes many partners to come together to make projects like this happen, so thank you to the Kootenay Society for Community Living, Columbia Basin Trust, the City, and CMHC so people can continue living in Castlegar, near family, friends and in the community they know and love." – Katrine Conroy, MLA for Kootenay West

"The City of Castlegar is very excited to see this project moving forward and would like to recognize the various community partners involved in making it a reality. City Council continues to take bold action to prioritize housing options in Castlegar. Making city lands available for developments that meet the needs of our community is just one of the ways we are delivering on the City's Housing Strategy." – Maria McFaddin, Mayor of Castlegar

"Residents and communities in the Columbia Basin have told us that affordable housing continues to be a priority in the region. These new units will increase the housing options for people in Castlegar. Thank you to all the partners involved, and especially the efforts of the Kootenay Society for Community Living, as they help bring more affordable housing to the community." – Johnny Strilaeff, President and Chief Executive Officer, Columbia Basin Trust

"KSCL's administration and board started with a plan for housing 10 years ago. It seems surreal that is finally coming to life to serve those individuals, families, and others in our community who need affordable housing. This project promotes KSCL's goal of inclusion, recognizing everyone's diversities and being part of our Castlegar community." – Kathleen Elias, Executive Director, Kootenay Society for Community Living

Quick facts:

The National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) is a $13.2 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults.

is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults. Budget 2022 advanced $2.9 billion in funding under the NHCF to accelerate the creation of up to 4,300 new units and the repair of up to 17,800 units.

in funding under the NHCF to accelerate the creation of up to 4,300 new units and the repair of up to 17,800 units. Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $82 -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

is a 10-year, -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need.



All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial, and territorial governments will respect the key principles of NHS that support partnerships, people, and communities.

This project is part of a $19-billion housing investment by the BC government. Since 2017, the Province has delivered more than 76,000 new homes that have been completed or are underway, including more including over 700 homes in the Kootenays.

Additional Information:

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, please visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

To learn more about government's new Homes for People action plan, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2023HOUS0019-000436

A map showing the location of all announced provincially-funded housing projects in BC is available online at: https://www.bchousing.org/homes-for-BC

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for British Columbians, visit: https://strongerbc.gov.bc.ca/housing/

