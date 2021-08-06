New accessible vehicles for reliable GoBus paratransit services in St. John's

ST. JOHN'S, NL, Aug. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - The health and well-being of Canadians are the top priorities of the governments of Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador. As the country and the province begin to recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, both governments know how important investments in critical infrastructure are as we build back better.

Taking decisive action to help families, businesses and communities is vital to the well-being of the province – and today's announcement is a key part of this support.

Today, the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for St. John's South—Mount Pearl, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Bernard Davis, Newfoundland and Labrador Minister of Environment and Climate Change, on behalf of the Honourable Elvis Loveless, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure; and His Worship Danny Breen, Mayor of St. John's, announced joint funding to replace St. John's paratransit vehicles.

Through this investment, the paratransit fleet of buses used in the GoBus service in the City of St. John's and the adjacent City of Mount Pearl will be replaced. Metrobus will purchase up to 18 accessible paratransit vehicles to replace the current aging fleet. The new buses will ensure paratransit users continue to have access to the reliable transportation services they need.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $1.1 million in this project through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador is providing over $755,000, while the City of St. John's is contributing more than $377,000.

Quotes

"New paratransit vehicles are coming to St. John's. This funding will increase the accessibility of public transit in our community, helping Metrobus provide reliable service to residents living with limited mobility. This is how we make our community stronger and more inclusive for everyone."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for St. John's South—Mount Pearl, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Our government works with municipalities in all areas of the province so that we can provide better infrastructure and services for Newfoundlanders and Labradorians. By replacing the accessible paratransit fleet with newer vehicles, we are proactively ensuring the GoBus service can continue without disruption for everyone who depends on it."

The Honourable Elvis Loveless, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

"I am delighted that the Go-Bus para-transit system, which is operating in St. John's and Mount Pearl, is receiving new funding to replace the paratransit fleet of buses. Go-Bus provides a parallel, public transit system for persons with disabilities who often experience barriers accessing the public transit system safely and with dignity. In Budget 2021, my Department's Disability Policy Office provided $94,500 to Metrobus through the Paratransit Grant to ensure equitable paratransit for residents in these areas."

The Honourable John G. Abbott, Minister of Children, Seniors and Social Development and Minister Responsible for the Status of Person with Disabilities

"Thank you to our federal and provincial government partners for this significant investment to upgrade the GoBus transportation fleet. Ensuring that residents of all ages and abilities have access to safe and affordable transportation is critical to the health of our community. As part of our 10-year strategic plan, the City of St. John's is committed to building a balanced transportation network to get people and goods where they want to go safely, and this announcement today will help us fulfil this mandate."

His Worship Danny Breen, Mayor of St. John's

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $28 .7 billion of this funding is supporting public transit projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

.7 billion of this funding is supporting public transit projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank. The Government of Canada has invested more than $565 million towards over 765 infrastructure projects across Newfoundland under the Investing in Canada plan.

has invested more than towards over 765 infrastructure projects across under the plan. Across Canada , since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic the Government of Canada has contributed $9.7 billion to 3,500 infrastructure projects.

Associated links

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in Newfoundland and Labrador:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-nl-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

