NEVER SKIP LEG DAY AT THE GYM AGAIN WITH MARY BROWN'S CHICKEN

Pump up your protein with the new Leg Day Combo

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Leg Day at the gym may be tough, but it's not at Mary Brown's Chicken thanks to its new Leg Day Combo. Now, customers looking to incorporate more protein into their diet can enjoy a delicious meal of two signature chicken pieces and a small serving of famous taters for only $6.99.

Leg Day Deal (CNW Group/Mary Brown's Chicken) Leg Day Gym (CNW Group/Mary Brown's Chicken)

With 43 per cent of Canadian gym goers visiting a chicken restaurant after a workout*, Mary Brown's Chicken recognizes that many people want to reward themselves after a workout. The new Leg Day Combo – a permanent menu addition – can help them fuel their lifestyle at an affordable price.

"Here at Mary Brown's Chicken, we're making Leg Day a lot more bearable, and dare I say enjoyable, with a flavourful, hearty combo that won't leave you or your pockets feeling sore," says Jeff Barlow, Chief Marketing Officer at Mary Brown's Chicken. "We're offering an unbeatable value option that satisfies your hunger and makes for the perfect post-gym reward with a delicious, protein-packed meal."

Leg up at the gym on the Mary Brown's Chicken app

For those gym-goers who love extra motivation and extra chicken, Mary Brown's Chicken has a bonus for new app users. Guests will receive a special reward from Mary Brown's Chicken across Canada at their next gym workout via a special QR code.

With the new Leg Day Combo, customers won't want to skip Leg Day ever again because they'll be able to satisfy their cravings and stick to their gym goals at the same time. Customers can also take their Leg Day game to the next level with Leg Day merchandise available online at https://www.mbmerch.ca .

*Source: Gym TV 2024 QSR Brant Lift Study GOcxm, ResearchOne

About Mary Brown's Chicken:

Mary Brown's Chicken has over 280 locations across Canada and is growing. The brand is 100 per cent Canadian-owned, being first established in St. John's Newfoundland in 1969. The brand started out with only three stores but as its reputation grew for quality, mouth-watering food, so did the franchise. Mary Brown's is renowned for its Big Mary®, named Canada's Best Chicken Sandwich, and made-fresh methodology including hand cutting and hand breading its Signature Chicken and Taters from farm-fresh Canadian ingredients. Mary Brown's is proudly the Official Chicken Restaurant of the Toronto Blue Jays.™ Mary Brown's boasts 18 years of consecutive same-store sales growth and has been awarded the Canadian Franchise Association's Franchisees' Choice Designation for 13 consecutive years.

Connect with Mary Brown's Chicken on social

YouTube: @marybrownsofficial

Instagram: @marybrownsofficial

Facebook: @marybrowns

TikTok: @marybrownschicken

SOURCE Mary Brown's Chicken

For further information: Annette Zuk, [email protected]