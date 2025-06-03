José Bautista Steps Up to the Plate Again for Mary Brown's Chicken with a Spicy New Twist on the Batter's Box

TORONTO, June 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Baseball season is heating up and so is Mary Brown's Chicken. The proudly Canadian quick service restaurant is once again teaming up with Toronto Blue Jays icon, José Bautista, to bring fans the return of the beloved Batter's Box - now with an all-new, exclusive flavour: Sweet Habanero.

After a smashing success in 2024, the partnership between Mary Brown's Chicken and the six-time MLB All-Star returns with even more flavour. José Bautista is back as the face of the campaign, bringing the heat and excitement around Mary Brown's Chicken signature offering.

"I had such a great time working with Mary Brown's Chicken last year, and I'm excited to be back," said Bautista. "Bringing fans together over amazing food and a shared love of the game is what this partnership is all about. And trust me, you're going to want to spice things up with my new sauce."

Inspired by the bold, vibrant flavours of his Dominican heritage, the Sweet Habanero sauce brings a perfect balance of heat and tanginess to the table. It's a flavour reflecting José's roots and fiery passion for the game.

The Batter's Box includes 6 pieces of Mary Brown's Signature Chicken available in Original, Spicy, Honey BBQ or the new Sweet Habanero, medium taters, 2 freshly baked biscuits, and a medium gravy. All for $22.99 plus tax.

"We're excited to continue our partnership with José Bautista," said Kala Patel, Vice President of Marketing at Mary Brown's Chicken. "He brings so much heart and genuine passion to the brand. He's the perfect ambassador for our Batter's Box promotion, which is all about sharing and celebration. This year, the addition of the Sweet Habanero sauce takes the Batter's Box to another level."

Bautista's return to the Batter's Box with Mary Brown's Chicken comes just days before he is set to be inducted into the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame on June 7, 2025. His contributions to baseball in Canada have left an indelible mark, and this collaboration celebrates both his heritage and his lasting impact on the game, as well as his impact on Canadians.

Make it a Grand Slam

From June 3rd to September 8th, guests can take their meal to the next level with the $9.99 Grand Slam add-on, an unbeatable offer designed to offer more value and more to share while watching the game. This craveable combo includes snack-size Pop-Ins, 2 cookies, and 2 cans of pop.

The Batter's Box is available at Mary Brown's Chicken locations across Canada (excluding MB Express and Rogers Centre locations) and can be ordered through the Mary Brown's App, Uber Eats, DoorDash, and Skip, starting June 3rd, 2025.

To learn more, please visit www.marybrowns.com

About Mary Brown's Chicken:

Mary Brown's Chicken has over 280 locations across Canada and is growing. The brand is 100 per cent Canadian-owned, being first established in St. John's Newfoundland in 1969. Mary Brown's is renowned for its Big Mary®, named Canada's Best Chicken Sandwich, and made-fresh methodology including hand cutting and hand breading its Signature Chicken and Taters from farm-fresh Canadian ingredients. Mary Brown's Chicken has achieved 19 consecutive years of same-store sales growth, earned the Canadian Franchise Association's Franchisees' Choice Designation for 15 straight years, and holds a Platinum designation with Canada's Best Managed Companies. The company's first international locations opened in 2024, and outside of Canada, Mary Brown's Chicken operates in Mexico, the UK, and India.

