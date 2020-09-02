Nespresso Canada will use new capsules made using 80% recycled aluminum and new fully recyclable boxes made from 95% recycled material for their machines

MONTREAL, Sept. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - Nespresso Canada is proud to announce two new sustainability initiatives that are part of the company's sustainable development approach, namely the launch of new capsules made using 80% recycled aluminum and new fully recyclable boxes for Nespresso machines, dedicated to the Vertuo Next range to begin with, made from 95% recycled material. The first ever coffee capsules made using 80% recycled aluminum are the Original Line Master Origin Colombia. By the end of 2021, Nespresso aims to have both initiatives extended to all ranges of the consumer coffee and machines.

"This announcement allows Nespresso to continue improving its environmental impact, a very important objective for us. This is a significant milestone in our journey towards circularity and in maximizing the reuse of product materials. This is aligned with the principle of extended producer responsibility, a key concept for Nespresso", says Julie Pomerleau, Vice-President, Marketing at Nespresso Canada.

A Guarantee of Sustainability and Responsibility

Nespresso's aluminum capsule is central to the company and its values. In addition to being infinitely recyclable, aluminum is a material of choice that also protects the freshness and aromas of the coffee. Made of a thinner aluminum foil, each new capsule is made using 80% recycled aluminum, will use 9.2% less aluminum material and will be 8% lighter. These capsules will require less energy to make than a virgin product, a consistent choice with the company's sustainability objectives. Moreover, Nespresso will continue to work alongside its partners to use aluminum compliant with the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI), a standard recognizing the best management practices of companies in the aluminum sector as it relates to sustainable development.

For Nespresso, the continuous improvement of sustainability and the circularity of its operations is a priority, both in the supply, use, and recycling of its materials and products. The company is determined to continue to improve the proportion of recycled aluminum in its capsules and to make the recycling process easier for consumers.

Recycling is at heart of Nespresso's actions

Nespresso plays a key role in reducing residual materials across the country. Among other things, the company has been developing and implementing recycling solutions for more than 25 years around the world.

These include the Black Bag Solution, which allows consumers to drop-off their used aluminum capsules to a Nespresso Boutique or to a partner collection point, and the Red Bag Solution, which allows them to drop off the used aluminum capsules in a Canada Post mailbox or Post Office. The Green Bag Solution for its part allows citizens of the participating municipalities to deposit their used aluminum Nespresso capsules in a green bag, then to place the latter in their recycling bin at home. The availability of these solutions varies depending on where consumers live.

These entirely recyclable bags are sent to the sorting center and then sent to a local partner to undergo a mechanical process separating the coffee grounds from the aluminum. The aluminum is recovered, and the coffee grounds are used as high-quality compost on local farms, at no additional cost to consumers or municipalities.

In Canada, nearly 500 municipalities have joined the Green Bag Solution for used Nespresso capsules. The company also aims to offer the Green Bag Solution across Canada.

About Nestlé Nespresso SA

Nestlé Nespresso SA is the pioneer and reference for highest-quality portioned coffee. The company works with more than 110,000 farmers in 14 countries through its AAA Sustainable Quality™ Program to embed sustainability practices on farms and the surrounding landscapes. Launched in 2003 in collaboration with The Rainforest Alliance, the program helps to improve the yield and quality of harvests, ensuring a sustainable supply of high quality coffee and improving livelihoods of farmers and their communities.

Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Nespresso operates in 84 countries and has 14,250 employees. In 2019, it operated a global retail network of 810 boutiques. For more information, visit the Nespresso corporate website www.nestle-nespresso.com .

