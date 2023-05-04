MONTREAL, May 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Nespresso Canada is strengthening its commitment to Tree Canada by renewing its collaboration with the national organization for yet another year. Nespresso is pleased to once again collaborate with the country's largest tree-planting charity to raise awareness about the climate, make a national impact through local initiatives from coast to coast, and engage its employees, consumers and partners. This will include donations and the participation of its teams as planting partners.

Ongoing work for an enduring impact

Nespresso Canada employees in action at a tree planting activity last year. (CNW Group/Nestle Nespresso SA)

Building on the positive collaborative experiences between Nespresso Canada and Tree Canada, both organizations are excited to continue the work they have undertaken together.

"Sustainability is firmly rooted in Nespresso's DNA and is reflected in our daily actions both globally and here in Canada. It was therefore only natural to continue our collaboration with Tree Canada, as we consider it our duty to have a positive impact on the environment and local communities," says Frédéric Pasquier, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, at Nespresso Canada.

"We are very grateful to Nespresso Canada for their commitment to the environment and for their continued support of our mission and programs. It is through partnerships like this that Tree Canada is able to do the important work it does to fight climate change and improve the lives of Canadians. We look forward to working with Nespresso Canada to green communities and rural areas across the country in the coming years," added Nicole Hurtubise, Director General of Tree Canada.

The ongoing collaboration with Tree Canada is part of the company's desire to fight climate change and achieve net zero emissions by 2050, in line with the United Nations (UN) Science-Based Targets (SBTi) approach. Nespresso is also committed to finding ways to accelerate the achievement of this goal by 2035. These actions are part of Nespresso's overall commitment strategy to sustainable quality coffee, with a particular focus on regenerative agriculture, a holistic approach that works in harmony with the local environment to allow nature to regenerate. Certified B-Corp for almost a year, Nespresso aims to use the power of coffee to revitalize the land, including through regenerative agriculture, to restore healthy ecosystems and to build resilience to the impact of climate change. To achieve its carbon neutrality goal, Nespresso will focus on shifting its coffee production regenerative agriculture, aiming for 95% of its production to be green coffee.

A Look Back at the Road Travelled

2021 – 2022

Following Nespresso Canada's first donation of $100,000 to Tree Canada in 2021, 20,000 trees were planted in Quebec, Ontario and British Columbia over the following year as part of the National Greening Program, supporting programs specific to the realities of each of the identified regions.

In Quebec, the objective was to regenerate intermunicipal public lands under the management of the MRC Domaine-du-Roy in the town of Saint-Félicien. Following harvesting and drainage work carried out in the past, the identified parcel of land was neglected, which led to speckled alder and grasses taking over the trees that had been planted. As a result, 6,667 trees, including black spruce (picea mariana), Jack pine (pinus banksiana) and larch (larix laricinia), were planted for regeneration.

In Ontario, the project involved the afforestation of a 38-acre property in the Cataraqui Conservation System on Wolfe Island. The landowners wanted to increase the forest cover around their farmland.

In British Columbia, the planting was done to support riparian restoration along the Tranquil and Atleo Rivers as part of the Red Fish Restoration Society's larger, multi-year programs to restore fish habitat in the region.

Nespresso Teams in Planting Mode

By participating in the "Partners in Planting" program, Nespresso teams, together with partners, also had an opportunity to contribute concretely to greening efforts on the ground last year, through five planting activities in three locations across the country. The initiative will be repeated in 2023.

Nearly 300 trees have been planted in Quebec on an 18-hectare plot of land belonging to Hydro-Québec in Rivière-des-Prairies/Pointe-aux-Trembles, which is currently undergoing ecological restoration. Initially intended for the installation of a transmission line, the land's vocation has branched out into an ecological restoration project, including some 50 species of native trees and shrubs of different heights, sizes and growth rates, to form multiple habitats for wildlife in the future. Despite the large quantities, all trees are planted by hand on this site so as not to disturb the natural environment during bird nesting.

Then it was the Ontario-based teams' turn to get in on the action by planting 300 trees at Erindale Park in Mississauga in October. This park, which is the largest in Mississauga, is known for its hiking trails near the Credit River and its ravines, making it great for bird and nature watching, as well as for salmon and trout fishing in the river.

Finally, in November, Nespresso teams based in British Columbia and their partners gathered on the Fraser River foreshore to plant 200 trees to replace the aging poplars that are nearing the end of their useful life there.

Much More in 2022 – 2023

Several planting activities have also been planned for the spring and fall of 2023 echoing the partnership signed in 2022 for an additional $100,000 donation.

In Quebec, planting will continue on intermunicipal public lands under the management of the Domaine-du-Roy MRC, this time in the Saint-Méthode sector. The planting on this 18-hectare site is intended to restore the drainage channels dug several years ago and thus lower the water table, as well as prepare for the reforestation of land invaded by invasive species. This will create a habitat suitable for a variety of wildlife, improve the air quality within the area and enhance its recreational potential.

The site identified in Ontario is a vacant lot owned by the City of Greater Sudbury. The vegetation cover includes stunted birch trees that are slowly beginning to recover from the more recent application of soil amendments, as well as some pine trees planted over 20 years ago. In 2019-2020, several small clusters of shrubs were added to the site, along with green alder, red oak, white pine and white spruce. The area is now ready for further planting to increase biodiversity, improve wildlife habitats and prepare for climate resilience.

In British Columbia, the project that began over the past two years on the McLeod Lake Indian Band's McLeod Lake lands will continue with a focus on restoration. Severely infested with spruce beetle, 3,750 hectares are being restored as part of this ecosystem-wide reforestation project.

About Tree Canada

Tree Canada is the only national non-profit organization dedicated to planting and nurturing trees in rural and urban environments, in every province across the country. We help to grow Canada's tree canopy through our programs, research, and engagement efforts and by offering grants to communities and schools. We are thought leaders and capacity builders, collaborating with a network of industry experts, academics, and other non-profits to deepen community knowledge and help municipalities plan and sustain local canopy. For more information: www.treecanada.ca.

With the help of its partners and sponsors, Tree Canada has planted more than 84 million trees since its inception in 1992. In fact, Tree Canada is growing rapidly and in 2021-2022 will be a record-breaking year, planting 925,832 trees in 183 communities across the country.

About Nespresso SA

Nestlé Nespresso SA is the forerunner and benchmark for high-quality portioned coffee. The company works with more than 140,000 farmers in 18 countries through the AAA Program for Sustainable Quality™ to integrate sustainable practices on and around farms. Launched in 2003 in collaboration with the NGO Rainforest Alliance, the program improves crop yields and quality, provides a sustainable supply of the highest quality coffee and improves the lives of farmers and their communities.

In 2022, Nespresso achieved B Corp™ certification - joining an international movement of more than 6,500 companies that meet B Corp's high standards for social and environmental responsibility and transparency.

Headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland, Nespresso operates in 74 markets and employs more than 13,000 people. By 2022, its global distribution network consisted of over 791 boutiques. For more information, visit the Nespresso corporate website: www.nestle-nespresso.com.

