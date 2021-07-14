Nelvana, Telefilm Canada and Youth Media Alliance Celebrate Canadian Children's Media Day on July 26

To inspire the next generation of animators and kids' content creators, Canada's most recognizable and celebrated icon, the CN Tower , will light up the sky on July 26 in blue and gold, colours inspired by Nelvana's golden jubilee. Nelvana will also host a panel event that evening on how Canada has become a shining star in the animation and children's media industry. The free-to-attend virtual event will feature a panel discussion, moderated by The Globe and Mail's Executive Editor Angela Pacienza , with Nelvana's Head of Development, Athena Georgaklis , Telefilm's Vice President, Promotion, Communication and International Relations, Francesca Accinelli , Sheridan College's Dean of Animation, Arts and Design Ted Gervan , and The City of Toronto's Program Manager, Film Sector Development, Magali Simard .

Additionally, Nelvana is collaborating with several organizations across Canada, such as the Ottawa International Animation Festival, Animaze Montreal International Animation Film Festival, and Vancouver's Spark CG Society, to host a series of virtual events celebrating its 50th anniversary, starting the week of July 26.

"As Nelvana celebrates its 50th anniversary this summer and throughout the coming year, we are extremely excited to partner with our dear friends at Telefilm Canada and the Youth Media Alliance to proclaim the first-ever Canadian Children's Media Day," said Pam Westman, President of Nelvana. "Nelvana's legacy has helped cement Canada's position as an innovator in animation and we hope that by establishing Canadian Children's Media Day as an annual day of recognition and celebration, we can help inspire the next generation of ground-breaking storytellers."

Founded in 1971 by Michael Hirsh, Patrick Loubert, and Clive A. Smith, Nelvana is one of Canada's oldest animation studios, producing well over 4,800 episodes of programming airing in over 180 countries around the world and has earned over 70 major international awards including Emmys® and Canadian Screen Awards.

"As we look back on Nelvana's 50 year history, and how the Toronto-based studio has contributed to the success of the Canadian screen-based sector, we are a proud partner of this exciting initiative in celebration of Canada's thriving children's media industry," said Christa Dickenson, Executive Director & CEO of Telefilm Canada.

"Canadian children's media is, without a doubt, a source of great pride for the industry and the city as a whole. I am pleased to proclaim Canadian Children's Media Day on July 26 to celebrate the achievements of our homegrown studios and look forward to the future filled with more Canadian content," said Mayor John Tory, City of Toronto.

Nelvana's 50th Anniversary and Canadian Children's Media Day Celebratory Events (times in EDT)

Monday, July 26

10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.: Corus Entertainment's top kids' networks, YTV, Treehouse and TELETOON, will be featuring the best of Canadian content with back-to-back episodes of fan-favourite series, including:

10:10 a.m. - 1:30pm – Babar and the Adventures of Badou , Toon Bops , Max & Ruby , Franklin and Friends , Esme & Roy , Miss Persona , and more, on Treehouse

– , , , , , , and more, on Treehouse 12:50 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania , Detentionaire , D.N. Ace , and more, on TELETOON

– , , , and more, on TELETOON 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Grossology, Scaredy Squirrel, Ollie's Pack, Go Away Unicorn, and more, on YTV

6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.: Northern Star: How Canada Shines in Animation & Children's Media – Canadian Children's Media Day panel event with:

Moderator: Angela Pacienza – Executive Editor, The Globe & Mail

– Executive Editor, The Globe & Mail Athena Georgaklis – Head of Development, Nelvana

– Head of Development, Nelvana Francesca Accinelli – Vice President, Promotion, Communication and International Relations, Telefilm

– Vice President, Promotion, Communication and International Relations, Telefilm Ted Gervan – Dean, Faculty of Animation, Arts & Design, Sheridan College

– Dean, Faculty of Animation, Arts & Design, Magali Simard – Program Manager, Film Sector Development, The City of Toronto

After sunset: CN Tower Lighting in Blue and Gold for Canadian Children's Media Day

Wednesday, July 28

12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.: Animation Coffee Break with Nelvana's Past & Present Talent with Ottawa International Animation Festival

Thursday, July 29

7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.: The Future of Animation in a Post-Pandemic World with Animaze Montreal International Film Festival

Tuesday, August 10

8:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.: Get a Head Spark on Your Career in Animation! with Spark CG Society

More events to be announced!

For more information on Nelvana's 50th Anniversary, please visit: nelvana.com

To register for the Canadian Children's Media Day panel, please visit: bit.ly/Nelvana-CCMDPanel

About Nelvana

Entertaining kids for over 50 years, Nelvana is a world-leading international producer and distributor of children's animated and live-action content. Nelvana produces a stable of award-winning and globally renowned brands that focus on comedies, preschool and action series, and ancillary consumer products programs. Nelvana's content airs on Corus Entertainment's kids channels in Canada and in over 180 countries around the world. The Nelvana library has well over 4,800 episodes of programming and has received over 70 major international program awards including Emmys® and Canadian Screen Awards. Visit the Nelvana website at nelvana.com.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital and streaming assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading 2D animation software supplier Toon Boom and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, HISTORY®, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with broadly distributed Canadian streaming platforms STACKTV, Nick+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

About Telefilm Canada

Telefilm is dedicated to the cultural, commercial and industrial success of Canada's audiovisual industry. Through funding and promotion programs, Telefilm supports dynamic companies and creative talent at home and around the world. Telefilm also makes recommendations regarding the certification of audiovisual treaty coproductions to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and administers the programs of the Canada Media Fund. Launched in 2012, the Talent Fund raises private donations to principally support emerging talent. Visit telefilm.ca.

SOURCE Corus Entertainment Inc.

For further information: For press inquiries, please contact: Stacey Grimshaw, Senior Publicity Manager, Corus Entertainment, 416.479.6082, [email protected]; Matthew Celestial, Executive Director, Statement Strategies Ltd., 289.387.0917, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.corusent.com

