Nelvana Secures Distribution of The Hardy Boys on Disney+ Internationally

The inaugural season of The Hardy Boys debuted in North America to much fanfare from viewers and critics alike, locking in the #1 program spot last spring on Corus' YTV network in Canada, as well as garnering industry recognition with multiple award nominations, including a Daytime Emmy® Award nomination for Outstanding Young Adult Series, two DGC Award nominations for Outstanding Directorial Achievement and Best Picture Editing, and a CSC Award nomination for Best Cinematography in TV Drama.

"We are so excited for audiences around the world to experience The Hardy Boys series, whether it's their first introduction to the franchise or they're fans of the original books," said Mellany Masterson, Head of Nelvana Enterprises. "Disney+ is the perfect platform to connect families and teens internationally with the high-stakes adventure, compelling storylines and endearing characters that resonate so well with audiences."

The Hardy Boys is based on the beloved books by Franklin W. Dixon and features the principal characters in their teen years.

Nelvana and Lambur Productions recently wrapped production of Season 2 in Toronto and Southern Ontario. The second season picks up six months after the events of Season 1 and finds Frank and Joe intertwined in yet another complicated mystery when a local Bridgeport teen goes missing and a duplicitous corporation moves into town. Season 2 is set to premiere on Hulu in the U.S., YTV and STACKTV in Canada, and Disney+ internationally in 2022.

